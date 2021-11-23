Long Island E.R. Closes as Vaccine Mandate Creates Nurse Shortage

The Long Island Emergency Room was forced to close its doors on Monday due to a shortage of nursing staff, as New York State law was enacted to bar non-vaccinated medical staff from their jobs.

The Free-Standing Emergency Department at Long Beach, which is part of Mount Sinai South Nassau, said in a statement that patients would be directed to the hospital’s main campus in Oceanside, New York, about five miles north. An ambulance will be parked at the closed facility, the statement said.

The hospital said it could last for weeks or more. But the closure of the Long Beach branch would allow the hospital to have enough staff at the oceanside facility, the statement said.

“We are sorry to have taken this step, but the safety of our patients has always been our number one priority,” he said. Adhi Sharma said. “The closure should not be construed as anything beyond what it means – temporary measures designed to overcome the current staffing challenges in our emergency department. Our nurses, doctors and support staff have been at the forefront of epidemics for over 21 months. We will stay there for our patients. ”