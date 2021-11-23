Long Island E.R. Closes as Vaccine Mandate Creates Nurse Shortage
The Long Island Emergency Room was forced to close its doors on Monday due to a shortage of nursing staff, as New York State law was enacted to bar non-vaccinated medical staff from their jobs.
The Free-Standing Emergency Department at Long Beach, which is part of Mount Sinai South Nassau, said in a statement that patients would be directed to the hospital’s main campus in Oceanside, New York, about five miles north. An ambulance will be parked at the closed facility, the statement said.
The hospital said it could last for weeks or more. But the closure of the Long Beach branch would allow the hospital to have enough staff at the oceanside facility, the statement said.
“We are sorry to have taken this step, but the safety of our patients has always been our number one priority,” he said. Adhi Sharma said. “The closure should not be construed as anything beyond what it means – temporary measures designed to overcome the current staffing challenges in our emergency department. Our nurses, doctors and support staff have been at the forefront of epidemics for over 21 months. We will stay there for our patients. ”
New York’s statewide vaccination order for health workers does not allow religious concessions, which has created legal challenges. A federal court upheld the policy late last month.
Mount Sinai South Nassau said it had notified the state health department on Friday of the need to close the facility and had submitted a formal closure plan. It is hiring workers who may show proof of vaccination or valid medical concessions in hopes of resuming full operations in mid-December.
Mount Sinai’s Oceanside Emergency Room is a designated trauma facility and, according to the medical center, sees about 70,000 patients a year. The Long Beach branch, which opened in 2015, handles about 10,000 patients a year, most of whom are treated and discharged without being transferred to a hospital.
