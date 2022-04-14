Long Island fire: Flames rip through apartments in Syosset, Nassau County; up to 6 homes damaged



SYOSSET, Nassau County (WABC) — A third alarm fire burned through a row of garden style apartments in Syosset, Nassau County.

The fire broke out in one home on Summit Way just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and quickly spread.

As many as six homes were damaged.

Two residents were treated for non life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

