Long Island fire: Flames rip through apartments in Syosset, Nassau County; up to 6 homes damaged
SYOSSET, Nassau County (WABC) — A third alarm fire burned through a row of garden style apartments in Syosset, Nassau County.
———-
The fire broke out in one home on Summit Way just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and quickly spread.
As many as six homes were damaged.
Two residents were treated for non life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
———-
