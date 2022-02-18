Long Island fire: Woman dead, man and infant injured in large house fire in Suffolk County



EAST SETAUKET, Suffolk County (WABC) — A woman is dead, and a man and 10-month-old baby hospitalized, after a home went up in flames on Long Island just after midnight.

Firefighters responded to the Old Town Road home engulfed in fire and reports of trapped residents at 12:01 a.m. Friday in East Setauket.

Two residents, the man and infant, were pulled from the flames and rushed to nearby Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of burns.

A woman perished in the blaze.

The fire marshal and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause.

Firefighters battled heavy fire conditions and were hampered by high winds.

7,001 customers were left without power on Long Island overnight, 5,709 of them in Suffolk County

