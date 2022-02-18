World

Long Island fire: Woman dead, man and infant injured in large house fire in Suffolk County

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Long Island fire: Woman dead, man and infant injured in large house fire in Suffolk County
Written by admin
Long Island fire: Woman dead, man and infant injured in large house fire in Suffolk County

Long Island fire: Woman dead, man and infant injured in large house fire in Suffolk County

EAST SETAUKET, Suffolk County (WABC) — A woman is dead, and a man and 10-month-old baby hospitalized, after a home went up in flames on Long Island just after midnight.

Firefighters responded to the Old Town Road home engulfed in fire and reports of trapped residents at 12:01 a.m. Friday in East Setauket.

Two residents, the man and infant, were pulled from the flames and rushed to nearby Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of burns.

WATCH: Firefighters battle heavy flames and high wind in East Setauket

A woman perished in the blaze.

The fire marshal and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause.

Firefighters battled heavy fire conditions and were hampered by high winds.

7,001 customers were left without power on Long Island overnight, 5,709 of them in Suffolk County

ALSO READ | Driver accused of trying to rape 13-year-old passenger on Long Island

———-
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Long #Island #fire #Woman #dead #man #infant #injured #large #house #fire #Suffolk #County

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  3 Students Are Killed in Michigan School Shooting

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment