Long Island high school teacher who administered at-home COVID vaccine to teen faces felony charge



NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) — One Long Island high school teacher is now dealing with a category E felony for administering a COVID vaccine to a teen at her dwelling.Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher from Herricks High School, left the Nassau County courthouse Friday with out bail.

In a Snapchat video, Russo is seen administering a COVID vaccine to a 17-year-old boy, a buddy of her son.The incident occurred on New Years Eve inside her dwelling in Sea Cliff. Prosecutors say she advised the boy it was a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I do not know what her motivation was, clearly,” Nassau District Legal professional Anne Donnelly mentioned. “As you are conscious, there was a video product of it. It was nearly handled as in the event that they have been doing one thing humorous. And it isn’t humorous while you’re breaking the regulation and injecting youngsters.”Russo, a teacher for 35 years with six youngsters of her personal, is now reassigned at dwelling.

Whereas Russo shouldn’t be a licensed medical skilled, her protection legal professional Michael DerGarabedian argued that she has diabetic members of the family and is “continuously giving medication.”

“There was no ill-intented motive,” DerGarabedian mentioned. “She wasn’t creating wealth. She wasn’t making an attempt to damage anyone. So determine it out your self. She was making an attempt to do good.”

Nonetheless, what occurred cannot be undone and the shock on this small neighborhood reverberates.

“I mentioned who would do this, ?” Sea Cliff resident Barbara Rontondo mentioned. “It simply appeared bizarre to me.”

Her neighbors right here in Sea Cliff describe Russo as individual who made a poor alternative.

What’s extra the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is simply meant for folks ages 18 and up.

Investigators nonetheless making an attempt to work out if it was the COVID vaccine that was administer and in that case, who gave it to Russo.

Russo is due again in courtroom on January 25.

