Long Island man targeted Latino migrants for attack, police say
A Long Island man was charged with multiple hate crimes after he was known to collect Hispanic daily wage workers, drove them to deserted areas and attacked them, police said Monday.
Police said a series of attacks began early Friday when Christopher Sela, 19, arrived at a location near a Latino market and restaurant in Farmingville, NY. The market, La Placita, is popular with immigrant men in the area who wait nearby in hopes of landing temporary work.
Police said Mr Sela picked up a 52-year-old man there, drove him to an abandoned construction site and attacked him.
Mr Sela then went to a nearby 7-Eleven store, another informal hiring hub for daily wage workers, and took a 60-year-old man to an apartment complex and attacked him as well, police said. . Officials said Mr Sela put him in the chokehold from behind and slammed his neck tightly before the man was able to escape.
Early on Saturday, police said, Mr Sela returned to 7-Eleven and picked up a 47-year-old man. Once the man in the car got suspicious of Mr. Sela’s intentions and left. Officials said Mr. Sela tried to knock him down.
All three victims were Hispanic, police said, and on Sunday, Mr. Sela of Seldon, NY, was arrested and charged with multiple hate crimes. He was placed on supervised release with GPS monitoring on appearance on Monday and is scheduled to return to court on Friday.
In a phone interview on Monday, Mr Sela denied that the episodes were racially motivated and said one person involved a person whom they worked together as a result of a painting job.
“It’s not a race thing,” said Mr. Sela, who said he only meant to take the men to far-flung places where it would be difficult to get home and not meant to get into physical altercations.
“I didn’t intend to do anything to hurt them,” he said.
The attacks, he said, were the result of being under the influence of Xanax, a psychiatric drug prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders, but the Food and Drug Administration has warned there is a significant risk of abuse and addiction.
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Cini called the allegations against Mr. Sella “extremely disturbing” in a statement.
“The defendants allegedly targeted these victims because of their ethnicity and lured them under false pretenses before committing these violent attacks,” Mr. Sini said.
When he was arrested, court records show, Mr. Sela was free on bail in Brooklyn last month after being charged with two felony arms and multiple misdemeanors.
He was arrested in that incident when police confronted him in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood and found he had a loaded, unlicensed 9-millimeter pistol and spare ammunition in a pouch on his chest, records show. Court records show that he also had Xanax pills with him at the time.
An attorney representing Mr. Sela in the Brooklyn case did not respond to a request for comment.
In interviews, Mr Sela admitted that he did not have a gun license, but insisted that he only brought it along when he and some friends went on a trip for a video shoot. He also said he did not believe the police had probable cause for the search that led to the gun charges.
Selden, where Mr. Cela lives, and Farmingville are both in the city of Brookhaven, with a median annual income of $70,000 and 28 percent of 54,000 residents being Hispanic.
Hostility towards immigrants has flared up sporadically in violent and highly publicized incidents in the area over the past two decades, in which they were daily wage workers who were raised in the same 7-Eleven in Farmingville.
In 2000, two men posing as contractors promised to hire two Latino laborers there, then took them to an abandoned warehouse and beat them with crowbars, shovels and knives. Three years later, four teenagers were charged with setting fire to the home of a Latino family in Farmingville. And in 2005, two men were charged with assault when they hurled racial slurs and threw a bottle at a worker outside 7-Eleven.
In perhaps the most infamous such episode, a group of teenagers thrashed an Ecuadorian man, Marcelo Lucero, in 2008 while he was walking in Patchogue, which is also in Brookhaven and where dry-cleaning works. There was work.
News coverage of the murder drew national attention to the ongoing anti-immigrant tensions in the area. One of the teens involved in the murder was convicted of manslaughter as a hate crime and sentenced to 25 years in prison; Others pleaded guilty to various offenses in connection with the attack.
On Monday, Nadia Marin-Molina, an executive director of the National Day Labor Organizing Network, described the attacks on Mr. Sela as a grim flashback to earlier events.
Ms Marin-Molina called on elected officials to take action to prevent such attacks and urged President Donald J. Trump’s policies followed urging to address mistrust among immigrant residents of Long Island, who made the area the center of their immigrant action and visited after the arrests of members of the MS-13 gang.
“We are encouraging anyone who may have any information to come to us or a community organization,” she said.
Marcelo Lucero’s younger brother, Joselo Lucero, spoke in a sad tone of hearing about the attacks on Monday.
“So many years have passed, but it looks like we are back in the same place,” he said in Spanish.
In La Placita, where Mr Sela is alleged to have picked up his first victim, the mood on Monday was tense among daily wage workers who call there to share food, the manager, Jose Flores, said in a phone interview. He said that most of the workers are from Mexico.
“A lot of people are talking about it,” Mr Flores said. “They’re going to be scared of being picked up, but at the same time, they have to go out and work.”
Sheilagh McNeil contributed to the research.
#Long #Island #man #targeted #Latino #migrants #attack #police
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.