Long Island man targeted Latino migrants for attack, police say

A Long Island man was charged with multiple hate crimes after he was known to collect Hispanic daily wage workers, drove them to deserted areas and attacked them, police said Monday.

Police said a series of attacks began early Friday when Christopher Sela, 19, arrived at a location near a Latino market and restaurant in Farmingville, NY. The market, La Placita, is popular with immigrant men in the area who wait nearby in hopes of landing temporary work.

Police said Mr Sela picked up a 52-year-old man there, drove him to an abandoned construction site and attacked him.

Mr Sela then went to a nearby 7-Eleven store, another informal hiring hub for daily wage workers, and took a 60-year-old man to an apartment complex and attacked him as well, police said. . Officials said Mr Sela put him in the chokehold from behind and slammed his neck tightly before the man was able to escape.