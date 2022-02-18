World

Long Island Man Thomas Saxton Accused Of Threatening Children’s Hospital In Queens – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of threatening to shoot people at a children’s hospital in Queens.

The NYPD says he was not only armed when the caught him Thursday, but he also had a cache of weapons and ammo at his home.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, pictures released by police help paint a disturbing picture — guns, ammo and bulletproof vests that investigators allegedly found in 34-year-old Thomas Saxton’s car and home.

They say he had threatened to open fire Thursday inside Cohen Children’s Medical Center on the border of Queens and Nassau County.

The NYPD says they got a 911 call around noon Thursday that Saxton was threatening to shoot people inside the hospital.

Sources tell us he had gotten into an argument with his wife and threatened to shoot her. When he left the hospital, police sources say she called 911, fearing he would return and open fire.

Investigators say they quickly found Saxton’s car nearby with two loaded ghost guns and took him into custody.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms made with parts bought online.

Police say they then searched his home on Baisley Avenue in East Rockaway, Long Island, and found an additional cache of weapons and ammo.

No one answered when CBS2 knocked on his door.

Stunned neighbors say Saxton moved in a few years ago with his wife and young daughter, and they largely kept to themselves.

Saxton is now facing numerous charges, including criminal possession of a weapon and harassment. He is expected to be arraigned sometime Friday evening


