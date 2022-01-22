Long Island Mom Who Gave Son’s Friend COVID Shot at Home Faces Trial – Gadget Clock





Name it the shot heard ‘around the tri-state: A Long Island mother was arrested and charged after allegedly giving a COVID-19 vaccine shot to her son’s good friend, with out the dad or mum’s permission.

Laura Parker Russo is dealing with a felony cost and potential jail time for injecting the vaccine into the arm of a 17-year-old inside her residence on New 12 months’s Eve.

Video capturing the incident was shared on TikTok.

“You will be effective — I hope,” Russo may be heard saying as she administered the unauthorized vaccine.

Gadget Clock is just not sharing the teenager’s identify as a result of he’s a minor.

Russo instructed police she received the vaccine, which she says on the video is Johnson & Johnson, from a pharmacy that’s now underneath investigation.

“It was virtually handled like they have been doing one thing humorous and it’s not humorous if you’re breaking the regulation and injecting kids,” mentioned Nassau County District Legal professional Anne Donnelly.

When the boy went residence, he didn’t really feel effectively and instructed his mom, who then referred to as the police.

Russo didn’t communicate to reporters on Friday, however her legal professional says she was merely making an attempt to assist.

“She’s a graduate of Cornell, she’s been a instructor for 35 years and he or she’s received no felony report,” mentioned legal professional Michael Dergarabedian.

Russo is a science instructor at Herricks Excessive Faculty, and has been reassigned pending the end result of the investigation.

Dergarabedian addressed why Russo even had syringes at residence to manage the vaccine.

“She’s received mother and father and individuals who stay along with her who’re diabetic, and he or she’s continually giving drugs,” Dergarabedian mentioned, however would not touch upon whether or not Russo although she was certified.

Russo faces as much as 4 years in jail.

“Any skilled instructor, lawyer, CPA is aware of that we’re licensed by the state for a motive,” Donnelly mentioned. “Nobody ought to take it upon themselves to suppose, ‘I do know sufficient to do that.'”

Prosecutors say the teenager and his household have requested for an order of safety from Russo, which she signed at the moment. She is due again in court docket later in January.