Long Island Regional Planning Council Approves Land Preservation Efforts For Plum Island – Gadget Clock

PLUM ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The future of Long Island’s Plum Island is a step closer to being saved.

The 822-acre island is about a mile from the tip of the North Fork.

After Plum Island was pulled from the auction block, the Preserve Plum Island Coalition asked for improvements to the land.

The federal government is working to close down the animal disease research center on the island.

Thursday, the Long Island Regional Planning Council approved the land preservation efforts.

“We are all advocating now. The Preserve Plum Island Coalition is advocating for Plum Island Preserve because it can preserve ecological elements, our nation’s history and help us to discover and celebrate our cultural heritage,” said Louise Harrison, with Save the Sound.

The planning council sent a formal letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, asking her to indicate the state’s support for the federal government to name the island as a national monument.

