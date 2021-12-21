Long mileage Bajaj CT 100 will be available here for 36 thousand, the company will also give 12 months warranty plan

Budget is less but want to buy a long mileage bike then definitely read this offer available on Bajaj CT 100.

The motorcycle segment of the two wheeler segment has a large number of motorcycles that boast of long mileage in a low budget which includes bikes from Bajaj to Hero and from Honda to Suzuki.

In which we are talking about Bajaj CT 100 which is a light weight budget bike which is liked for its mileage.

Buying the Bajaj CT 100 from the showroom will cost you Rs 53,696 but with the offers mentioned here, you can take the bike home for almost half the price.

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by the second hand bike buying and selling website BIKES24 which has posted this bike on the site and has kept the price only 36 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2019 and this bike has run 39,332 km so far, the ownership of this Bajaj CT 100 bike is first and it is registered in DL 05 RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing this bike, the company is offering a one-year warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this bike and you do not like it or any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company after returning the bike. The company will refund your full payment to you without questioning you or deducting it.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

If you want to buy this bike, then after knowing the details of this offer, know the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this bike.

Bajaj CT 100 bike is powered by a single cylinder 102 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.34 Nm, in which this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this Bajaj CT 100 gives a mileage of 74 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.