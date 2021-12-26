Long mileage Bajaj Platina will be available here at less than half price, company will give guarantee and warranty plan together

Want a long mileage bike in a low budget, then read here full details of offers to buy Bajaj Platina at less than half price with money back guarantee.

Do you want to buy a bike with long mileage but are not able to buy due to low budget, then without worry read the complete details of the offer mentioned here which is available on Bajaj Platina bike.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 52,915 to Rs 63,578, but in the offer given by this company, you can get this bike for just Rs 26 thousand with 1 year warranty and 7 days money. Can be taken home with back guarantee plan.

According to the information given on this Bajaj Platina on the website, the model of this bike is 2011 and it has run 74,963 km so far and is a non-accident bike.

The ownership of this Bajaj Platina bike is first and it is registered in the DL 3C RTO office in Delhi. On purchasing this bike, the company is offering a 1-year warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan. Is.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this bike and you do not like it within seven days, then you can return this bike to the company.

After returning this bike, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question or any deduction.

If you want to buy this bike, then after getting the offer on it, know every small detail of its features, mileage and specification.

Talking about the engine and power of Bajaj Platina, the company has given a 102 cc single cylinder engine in this bike, which is a DTSI engine based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.3 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding the mileage of Bajaj Platina 100 bike, the company claims that this bike gives mileage from 90 to 96 kmpl.