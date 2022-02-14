Long mileage Bajaj Platina will be available here in the budget of 20 to 30 thousand, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Bajaj Platina is a mileage bike whose starting price is 59 thousand rupees but now you can buy this bike for less than half price, read details.

The highest demand in the two wheeler sector is for bikes with mileage which are available in low budget, in which there are bikes from Bajaj to TVS, in which today we are talking about long mileage Bajaj Platina which for its mileage and low price. is preferred.

If you buy this Bajaj Platina from the showroom, then you will have to spend Rs 59,859 for this, but if you want to buy this bike at a low price, then read here the full details of the offers available on it.

But before knowing the details of those offers, you should know the complete details of the features, specifications and mileage of this Bajaj Platina bike.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a 102 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.3 Nm, with which 4 speed gearbox has been given. .

Talking about the braking system of this Bajaj Platina bike, the combination of drum brake in the front wheel of the bike and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Bajaj Platina, you know the complete details of the offers available on this bike.

The BIKES24 website has posted this 2015 Bajaj Platina for sale priced at Rs 33,000. On purchasing this bike, the company is giving a plan of one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions.

The BIKEDEKHO website has posted a 2014 model of Bajaj Platina priced at Rs 25,000 with no offers made.

The 2011 model of this Bajaj Platina has been posted on the BIKES4SALE website, which has been priced at Rs 20,000 and is also offering loan facility.

After looking at the three options mentioned here and reading their information, you can choose any of these three options keeping in mind your budget and need.