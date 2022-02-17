Long mileage with premium features at a low price, read full details

If you want to buy the best CNG car, then read here the complete report of mileage from the price of these CNG cars coming in the budget of 6 lakhs.

If you are planning to buy a new car but want to buy a CNG car instead of petrol or diesel but haven’t been able to choose any car yet.

So know here the complete details of the top 3 cars of the country which give low price on CNG with long mileage, great features Detail.

Maruti Alto 800 LXI S-CNG: Maruti Alto 800 LXI CNG is the cheapest car in this list with a starting price of Rs 4,89,000 which goes up to Rs 5,37,977 on-road.

Talking about the features of this car, the company has given features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry, front power windows, etc.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Alto 800 LXI CNG, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 31.59 kmpl on the CNG variant.

Maruti S-Presso LXI CNG: The second lowest priced CNG SUV on this list is the starting price of Rs 5,24,000 which goes up to Rs 5,73,589 on-road.

Talking about the features of Maruti Espresso, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Along with this, features like digital instrument cluster, front power windows, keyless entry, driver side airbag, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD, speed alert and seat belt reminder have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Espresso LXI CNG, Maruti claims that this espresso gives a mileage of 31.2 kilometers per kg.

Maruti WagonR LXI CNG: Maruti WagonR is the third affordable car in this list with a starting price of Rs 6,13,000 which goes up to Rs 6,84,777 when on-road.

Talking about the features of Maruti WagonR, it has features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, manual AC, four power windows, keyless entry, steering mounted audio calling control.

Talking about the safety features of the car, features like dual airbags on the front seat, anti-lock braking system, EBD, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti WagonR LXI CNG, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 32.52 km per kg on CNG.