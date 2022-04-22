Long nails may not be as hygienic as you think: report



Long nails can make a fashion statement, but there are microorganisms hidden underneath that could cause potential infections, according to a recent USA Today report.

“The longer the nails, the greater the surface area for microorganisms,” said Jeffrey Kaplan, a professor of biology at American University.

The study found 32 different bacteria and 28 different fungi under the nails.

And whether they’re artificial nails, long natural nails, gel nails, acrylic nails or just nail polish, they increase the chances of microorganisms hiding underneath them, making them more difficult to wash off with a simple hand wash, Kaplan added.

He mentioned in a study that a resistant bacterium, known as methicillin-resistant Staph aureus or MRSA, was present in about half of the fingernail samples, which could later lead to infection.

“You can transmit nail bacteria into your system through scratching, nail biting, nose-picking and finger sucking,” Kaplan said.

Bacteria and fungi that live under long nails can also cause nail infections, which can lead to deformed fingernails.

In 1997-98, after investigating the outbreak of Pseudomonas aeruginosa in a hospital in Oklahoma City, a bacterium often acquired in a hospital setting, epidemiologists discovered a link between about 16 babies who died in the neonatal unit and the bacteria under long nails. Near the New York Times.

The hospital subsequently imposed measures that prohibit long nails in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“A growing body of evidence suggests that wearing artificial nails may contribute to some health-related bacterial infections. Health workers wearing artificial nails are more likely to harbor village-negative pathogens. [like Pseudomonas] Those who have natural fingernails on their fingertips, both before and after washing their hands, ”according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency therefore recommends that artificial nails should not be worn by healthcare professionals who care for patients directly with high-risk patients, such as in intensive care units, and that the tips of their nails should be one-fourth of an inch long.

“Long nails are a perfect haven for pathogens, including viruses and bacteria, that get stuck there,” said Dr Christina Somadakis, a dermatologist in the UK and popularly known as “Dr Soma” on Instagram.

“I also recommend a clean polish or translucent finish on the nails. It allows us to see when our nails are dirty and acts as a visual reminder for our hand washing.”

But nail technician Kayla Newman, who is based in North Carolina, said there was no infection among her clients during her eight years of practice.

“Usually people with long nails know how to deal with them and keep them clean,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if you spend over $ 60 to get your nails done and you don’t keep them clean.”

He advises regular appointments for those who have long nails because the strength of the nails can change when they grow with broken nails the most common complaint – especially those who are new to them.

“Having nails is a great luxury,” he said.

“I encourage people to do them because when you look at your hands and see that they are beautiful and done, no matter how long or short, it makes you feel amazing.”