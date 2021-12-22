Long queue of youths who will shine in the future

Indian men’s badminton has never needed any introduction. The exploits of Prakash Padukone in the eighties and the success of Pullela Gopichand in All England in 2001 were two big milestones. When Indonesia used to speak in world badminton, Prakash Padukone made India’s sway by winning the All England. Later Pullela Gopichand did this charisma. After this Indian badminton got identified with women. First of all, Saina Nehwal did a bang in 2006.

He won over 20 major international titles. Brought the country’s name to the world by winning gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She made history when she became the first Indian shuttler to win a medal at the Olympics in 2012. The very next year, 17-year-old PV Sindhu grabbed everyone’s attention by winning a bronze medal in world badminton. It was the first notable achievement by an Indian woman and the second for India after a gap of 30 years. She soon overtook Saina and became the new star and flag bearer of Indian badminton.

Meanwhile, six boys who were training with these girls at the Pullela Gopichand Academy, watched the successes of both of them closely. She started performing like girls but her achievements did not continue. Parupalli Kashyap, who married Saina, won the Commonwealth Games in 2014. Srikanth surprised everyone by winning four Super Series titles in 2017. Because of these titles, he became the number one player in the world. This was such a feat, which even PV Sindhu has not been able to achieve so far. Sai Praneeth won the world bronze in 2019.

Barring these few achievements, the male players along with him did not perform very credibly.

However, there is no dearth of Indian male players and the fact is that three of them even reached the quarter-finals of world events and two of them even stood on the podium. The performance of male players continued to improve. HS Prannoy, Srikanth and Sai could be among the strong contenders around the 2024 Olympics, while the young crop of Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Pranav Rao Gundam, Maisnam Miraba holds much hope.

Almost all these players are from Gopichand Academy. However, it must be mentioned here that after many years a big player has emerged from another badminton academy. His name is Lakshya Sen. Healthy competition between Gopichand and Prakash Padukone Academy augurs well for Indian badminton.

Head coach Pullela Gopichand says that the time has come for us to make good use of these talents. There are many young people who have great potential. It is time we harness these talents and take Indian badminton towards peak kissing. But we have no system to take care of this talent. We need to install it as soon as possible.

Former international and Lakshya Sen’s coach U Vimal Kumar said the youngster’s performance raises golden hopes. Vimal also identified future stars in men’s singles. Vimal said Lakshya is doing better in international competitions. His recognition at the top level is definitely a good sign. We have players like Kiran George, Priyanshu, Miraba. They are all good singles players who can establish India as a major force in world badminton.

Just need these players to perform consistently well. These youngsters need to be put in the right competitions to reach the top 50 by next year. The recently concluded World Championships has revived hope after three years of disappointing performances by our men’s singles players. I am sure young people will do great things. Vimal said that Srikanth lost three good years of his career. It is a great pleasure to have Srikanth back on the farm. I think Sameer Verma can also do well in the years to come.