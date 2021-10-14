Long Seating and High Ground Clearance… Tata Motors’ new sub-compact SUV Punch Introduced, this is how you can book to book

Tata Motors on Monday expanded its product range in the country with the unveiling of its sub-compact SUV Punch. The company is planning to launch this model on October 20, and bookings have started on its website and sales network across the country for Rs 21,000. The Punch will be available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in both manual and automatic transmission options. The punch car comes with SUV-like features like taller seating, higher ground clearance, 370 mm water wading capability etc.

Tata has given seven color options (Tornardo Blue, Calypso Red, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Daytona Gray and Orcus White) in this vehicle, while it is built on Agile Light Flexible Advanced (Alpha) architecture. The AMT variant of the vehicle comes with Traction Pro mode. Like the Altroz ​​in the punch, the doors open at a 90 degree angle. The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron BS6 engine, which comes with Dyna Pro technology and is paired with either an AMT or a five-speed transmission.

Rajan Amba, Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Service), Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, told PTI, “As we have seen over the years, today SUVs are not just about size but attitude and expression. is from. People are looking for a smaller SUV or a sub-compact SUV with a wider width. The punch has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the customers.”

The Tata Punch will also get a few custom packs which will include the Pure Persona (dual airbags, engine start stop technology, flat floor in the second row, 90-degree opening doors and ABS with EBD). The Adventure Persona variant of the Punch also gets the Floating Island 4 Harman infotainment system, electric ORVMs, all power windows, steering mounted controls and central remote locking.

The Creative Persona variant of the vehicle will get auto fold ORVMs, leather wrapped steering, cooled glovebox, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels and automatic temperature control etc. On the other hand, the complete Persona variant gets LED tail lamps, reverse parking camera, natural voice recognition technology, cruise control, passive entry and push button start, floating island 7 Harman infotainment system.