Long-term antidepressant medication use may not help patients over the long haul, study says

Over time, antidepressant use among people with depression was not associated with improved health-related quality of life (HRQoL), compared to people with depression who did not take medication, according to a new study published in the open-access journal PLOS. One suggested.

“It is well known that depression has a significant effect on patients ‘health-related lifestyles (HRQoL). Although studies have shown the effectiveness of antidepressant drugs in the treatment of depression, the overall effect of these drugs on patients’ health and HRQoL remains controversial.” PhD, an assistant professor of clinical pharmacy at King Saud University in Saudi Arabia, and his colleagues said in a press release about their research studies.

Researchers analyzed data from the 2005-2015 United States Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS), a type of longitudinal study that tracks the health services that Americans use. During the study, the authors found that 17.47 million adult patients each year were diagnosed with depression with a two-year follow-up, and 57.6% of them were treated with antidepressant drugs.

Investigators looked at the psychological component results of SF-12, a study that tracks health-related quality of life. The statement said that although they noticed a positive change with antidepressant use, the change in quality of life among those taking the drug for more than two years was not significantly different from that reported among those who had not been treated with antidepressants.

The researchers report that the primary purpose of using antidepressant drugs or psychotherapy is to improve patient health-related outcomes, including quality of life, and the release states, “Although our depressed patients need to continue their antidepressant use. Long-term studies are needed to evaluate the actual effects of pharmacological interventions. In addition, cognitive and behavioral interventions need to play a role in the long-term management of depression.

Dr. Lynn Bufka, PhD, ABPP, is a board-certified licensed psychologist and associate head of the American Psychological Association, Practice Transformation. Bufka was not involved in the study, but told Gadget Clock in an interview that the report raises awareness that the living standards of health professionals should be seen as patient outcomes. He said more research is needed on this issue.

Bufka further told Gadget Clock that in the treatment of depression, there are usually two goals that a professional is interested in: the symptoms and the problems that motivate the person to seek treatment. He further explained that there is an acute phase of depression where medication can be effective and then a maintenance phase where medication dosage needs to be adjusted and other interventions such as psychotherapy, exercise and diet need to be combined to help improve a person’s quality. Life

The psychologist told Gadget Clock, “There are many people for whom medication is great and for others, medication can reduce depression to such an extent that they may be engaged in psychotherapy.”

Bufka told Gadget Clock, “People should be comfortable that drugs can be beneficial but they don’t answer everything. You will get some changes, but drugs alone will not give you an amazing lifestyle – it gives us a glimpse.” The tool may be, but it is not a perfect tool and he stressed the importance of discussing with the therapist about their desired outcome in the treatment of the patient.

Bufka added that drugs and psychotherapy have different effects on the body and it is important to know which ones are more important to use at that particular moment. “The goal of psychotherapy is to provide tools to tackle the challenges ahead where drugs help change biochemistry that can give you a different perspective and a different approach,” the psychologist explained.

Bufka further noted that studies show that a significant portion of antidepressant counselors are not the patient’s primary care physician and not a psychiatrist who specializes in medications and appropriate doses for various stages of mental conditions, including depression. He said it could probably play a role in the results of the study.

Dr. Scott Krakower, DO, DFAACAP, a psychiatrist at Northwell Health Zucker Hillside Hospital, told Gadget Clock: “The results of this study are difficult to interpret and should be interpreted with caution. Antidepressants help treat depression. While there is concern about a large placebo effect of these agents, there seems to be some improvement with mood and other measurable results. “

Psychiatrists explain that in severe cases of depression, medication may be required along with other interventions, but in case of mild depression, individual therapies alone may be attempted to reduce the potential side effects of the medication. “It has also been shown that drug therapy can help reduce the amount of time being spent, allowing patients to lead more productive lives. Therefore, medication can also be considered as an alternative,” Crackwar told Gadget Clock.

The best treatment for depression is through medication and personal therapy, Krakow said.

The authors of the study noted in the release that they were not able to analyze any subtypes or different intensities of depression separately and said that future studies should investigate the use of non-pharmacological depression interventions used in combination with antidepressants.