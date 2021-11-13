Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years: When and where will this rare event be seen? Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years on Nov 19, to be visible from India

In a significant astronomical event, the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years will occur on November 19 and will be visible from parts of Northeast India. Debiprasad Duari, Director of Research and Academics at MP Birla Planetarium, told PTI that the rare event would be visible from some areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

He told that the partial lunar eclipse will start at 12.48 pm and will end at 4.17 pm. Duari said the duration of the eclipse would be three hours 28 minutes 24 seconds, which would be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. He said the partial eclipse would be visible in its final moments just after moonrise in some areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam very close to the eastern horizon.

He said that the last time such a long partial lunar eclipse happened on February 18, 1440 and next time a similar event would be seen on February 8 in the year 2669. The maximum partial eclipse will be visible at 2.34 pm when 97 per cent of the Moon will be covered by Earth’s shadow. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in North America, South America, East Asia, Australia and the Pacific.

Duari said that the shadow eclipse will start at 11.32 am and will end at 5.33 pm. A shadow eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are imperfectly aligned. He said that the eclipse will be visible from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, but it will be visible from these places only for a short time.

Duari said that unlike partial eclipses, shadow eclipses are not spectacular and dramatic and sometimes they go unnoticed. He said that the last lunar eclipse occurred on July 27, 2018 and the next lunar eclipse would be on May 16, 2022, but it would not be visible from India. The next lunar eclipse visible from India will be on November 8, 2022.

Actually, when our earth comes between the sun and the moon on the full moon, then its shadow comes on the moon. In this situation, the shadow part of the moon remains dark. The same view is seen on the earth (to the moon) then it appears dark to us. This is the reason why it is called a lunar eclipse.