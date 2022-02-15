World

Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway backs Jane Timken in Ohio Senate GOP primary

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway backs Jane Timken in Ohio Senate GOP primary
Written by admin
Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway backs Jane Timken in Ohio Senate GOP primary

Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway backs Jane Timken in Ohio Senate GOP primary

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Kelian Conway, who spent most of his time at the White House as a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, backed Jane Timken in the Ohio Senate race on Tuesday.

“Jane Timken is a true MAGA champion for President Trump in 2016 and throughout his presidency when many others, including his opponents, were in hiding or on the sidelines,” Conway said in a statement. “As click-bet candidates, celebrities, and rich people try to buy this election, Jane stands as a thoughtful leader, a missionary mother, and a problem solver ready to tackle the issues facing Ohio.”

Former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken speaks at former President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again rally on July 25, 2017 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken speaks at former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again rally on July 25, 2017 in Youngstown, Ohio.
(Via Kyle Majza / Nurfoto Getty Images)

Conway’s approval comes from Timken, the former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, South Dakota Governor Christy Noym, and Republican Alice Stefanik, another high-profile Trump ally after RNY’s approval in recent months.

GOP Women’s PAC backs Brit for Timken’s Senate in Alabama, Ohio, as major GOP primaries take shape

Timken was part of a wave of pro-Trump officials who were elected to lead state parties in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, when many founding Republicans were reluctant to support the former president. Trump backed Timken when he ran for the job – but Trump himself has not yet backed the Ohio Senate primary this year.

Kellian Conway, who spent most of his time advising former President Donald Trump at the White House, returned to the West Wing on July 7, 2020, after an interview with Gadget Clock outside the White House in Washington. Conway is backing former Ohio Republican Party chairperson Jane Timken in Tuesday's Ohio Senate race. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Kellian Conway, who spent most of his time advising former President Donald Trump at the White House, returned to the West Wing on July 7, 2020, after an interview with Gadget Clock outside the White House in Washington. Conway is backing former Ohio Republican Party chairperson Jane Timken in Tuesday’s Ohio Senate race. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

READ Also  On the Ground: Migrants in Poland's Forests Are Hiding and Hurting

Conway had previously backed Barney Moreno for the Ohio Senate seat. But Trump was seen earlier this month persuading Moreno to leave the race to help narrow the field. Moreno said he was left out in part because of “too many Trump candidates” splitting the vote.

It has made one of Trump’s longtime councilors a free agent in the race and is now throwing his support behind Conway Timken.

South Dakota Governor Christy Noym met with then-Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken at an Ohio Republican Party event in Columbus, Ohio in September 2020. Noam has backed Timken's race for the Ohio Senate this year On Tuesday, former Trump councilor Killian Conway joins Noem on a list of high-profile Trump allies to support Timken.

South Dakota Governor Christy Noym met with then-Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken at an Ohio Republican Party event in Columbus, Ohio in September 2020. Noam has backed Timken’s race for the Ohio Senate this year On Tuesday, former Trump councilor Killian Conway joins Noem on a list of high-profile Trump allies to support Timken.
(Jane Timken Senate Campaign)

Biden says he’s running in 2024, but the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are coming to the NH

Timken said in a statement: “I am honored to have the support and guidance of Killian Conway as we move into the most important part of this campaign. Killian’s strategic insight and leadership have endorsed President Trump’s incredible achievements for this country Be a member of an important team in the fight. “

Other candidates for the GOP primary include former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, “Hillbilly Elegie” author JD Vance, State Sen. Matt Dolan and investment banker Mike Gibbons.

Vance’s national supporters include Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., and Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, R.G. Among Mandel’s supporters are Sense Mike Lee, R-Utah and Cynthia Lumis, R-Yio. Sen. Gibbons. Rand Paul, R-Ki. Supported by, and former Trump campaign manager Bill Steppen recently signed up as a senior adviser to the campaign.

READ Also  Michael Enzi, Former Senator From Wyoming, Dies at 77

Ohio Senate seats are open this year because Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio is retiring Representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, appears to be running for the Democrat nomination for that seat.

Paul Steinhauser of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Longtime #Trump #adviser #Kellyanne #Conway #backs #Jane #Timken #Ohio #Senate #GOP #primary

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Parents of students with disabilities try to make up for lost year

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment