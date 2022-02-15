Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway backs Jane Timken in Ohio Senate GOP primary



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Kelian Conway, who spent most of his time at the White House as a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, backed Jane Timken in the Ohio Senate race on Tuesday.

“Jane Timken is a true MAGA champion for President Trump in 2016 and throughout his presidency when many others, including his opponents, were in hiding or on the sidelines,” Conway said in a statement. “As click-bet candidates, celebrities, and rich people try to buy this election, Jane stands as a thoughtful leader, a missionary mother, and a problem solver ready to tackle the issues facing Ohio.”

Conway’s approval comes from Timken, the former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, South Dakota Governor Christy Noym, and Republican Alice Stefanik, another high-profile Trump ally after RNY’s approval in recent months.

GOP Women’s PAC backs Brit for Timken’s Senate in Alabama, Ohio, as major GOP primaries take shape

Timken was part of a wave of pro-Trump officials who were elected to lead state parties in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, when many founding Republicans were reluctant to support the former president. Trump backed Timken when he ran for the job – but Trump himself has not yet backed the Ohio Senate primary this year.

Conway had previously backed Barney Moreno for the Ohio Senate seat. But Trump was seen earlier this month persuading Moreno to leave the race to help narrow the field. Moreno said he was left out in part because of “too many Trump candidates” splitting the vote.

It has made one of Trump’s longtime councilors a free agent in the race and is now throwing his support behind Conway Timken.

Biden says he’s running in 2024, but the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are coming to the NH

Timken said in a statement: “I am honored to have the support and guidance of Killian Conway as we move into the most important part of this campaign. Killian’s strategic insight and leadership have endorsed President Trump’s incredible achievements for this country Be a member of an important team in the fight. “

Other candidates for the GOP primary include former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, “Hillbilly Elegie” author JD Vance, State Sen. Matt Dolan and investment banker Mike Gibbons.

Vance’s national supporters include Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., and Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, R.G. Among Mandel’s supporters are Sense Mike Lee, R-Utah and Cynthia Lumis, R-Yio. Sen. Gibbons. Rand Paul, R-Ki. Supported by, and former Trump campaign manager Bill Steppen recently signed up as a senior adviser to the campaign.

Ohio Senate seats are open this year because Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio is retiring Representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, appears to be running for the Democrat nomination for that seat.

Paul Steinhauser of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.