Longwood wins Big South for first NCAA Tournament bid

12 seconds ago
Isaiah Wilkins scored 19 points in the Big South Tournament Championship game and Longwood went ahead with a 79-58 win over Winthrop in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

Top-seeded Longwood (26-6) never wavered, leading 21 in the first half, cruising 28 in the second half and second-seeded Eagles (23-9), a perennial Big South power who won the last two conference tournament titles and his overall 19. Hope for the third victory.

The champions of the two divisions came in one roll. Winthrop have won their last 10 games, the previous rate being 92-88 to the Lancers in the regular season. Longwood won seven straight and made his first conference tournament championship appearance. Winthrop lost to the Lancers in the semifinals last year.

Winthrop forward Corey Hightower (12) drives off the defense of longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big South Conference Men's Tournament Championship on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Charlotte.

Winthrop forward Corey Hightower (12) drives off the defense of longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big South Conference Men’s Tournament Championship on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Charlotte.
(AP Photo / Rusty Jones)

Wilkins, who spent two seasons at Virginia Tech and another at Wake Forest before coming to Longwood this season, was shooting 7-of-11 with three 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three steals. Leslie Enkerium added 11 points. Justin Hill had nine points, including eight rebounds and five assists.

Big South Player of the Year DJ Burns Jr. led Winthrop with 14 points. Michael Anumba was 12 and Patrick Good was 11.

The result was originally decided in the first half when Longwood made a slight mistake, shooting 60%, making 8 attempts out of 10 3-points and scoring 22 points in 11 turnovers to go 45-27. Wilkins leads by 12 points. Five players, including Nat Litras, hit three from the arc for three of his nine points.

A 13-0 run gave Longwood a 28-run lead in the second half when Winthrop went seven minutes without a goal. He was followed by Winthrop 16.

In the end, Longwood outscored Winthrop by 53% to 41%, 10 out of 17 for the Eagles, 6 out of 24 from the Arc, and 32 points on 19 turnovers, including 10 steals.

