Lonnie Smith, soulful jazz organist, 79. but is dead

Lonnie Smith, a master of the Hammond B3 organ and a leading exponent of the infectious rhythmic style known as soul jazz, died Tuesday at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was 79 years old.
His manager and partner, Holly Case, said the cause was pulmonary fibrosis.
Mr. Smith, who began billing himself as Dr. Lonnie Smith in the mid-1970s, could grab the attention of onlookers by his appearance alone: he had a long white beard and always wore a colorful turban. (The turbans apparently had no specific religious significance, and he had no advanced degree in anything and never explained why he had adopted the respected “Dr.”) His game was striking in every way.
He began his career at a time when organizers such as Jimmy Smith and Jack McDuff were mixing the sophistication of jazz with the worldly appeal of rhythm and blues. Mr. Smith was very much in that tradition, but his game could also display an ethereal quality that was his own. His music later reached new generations of fans when it was widely sampled by hip-hop artists.
Reviewing a 2015 performance at the Jazz Standard in New York, Ben Ratliff of The New York Times praised Mr. Smith’s sense of dynamism. “When he is calm, he is very calm,” wrote Mr. Ratliff. “During a gospel song with singer Alicia Olatuja, he began a solo passage at a level that was almost unheard of and stayed there for a long time, unstressed, cautious phrases that you had to strain to hear : An easy trick but a powerful one.”
Lonnie Smith was born on July 3, 1942, in Lackawanna, NY, a suburb of Buffalo, and was raised by her mother, Beulah May Early, and her stepfather, Charles Smith. As a teenager he sang in vocal groups and played the trumpet and other instruments, before the generosity of a shop owner inspired his lifelong love affair with the organ.
As he recalled in interviews, he spent a lot of time at the Buffalo Music Store, mostly just watching. One day he told the owner, Kala Kuber (whom he would later call “my angel”), that he was sure that if he had a musical instrument he could make a living in music. Mr. Kuber took him to the back of the store, showed him a Hammond B3 organ and told him that if he could get it out of the store he might have it for nothing. He did, he taught himself to play it, and his career began.
Mr. Smith was soon working as a regular at Pine Grill in Buffalo. Mr. McDuff was an early influence, and when guitarist George Benson left Mr. McDuff’s combo to form his own group, he hired Mr. Smith.
The Benson Quartet had an inauspicious start to a bar in the Bronx, where, as Mr. Benson wrote in his autobiography, “Benson” (2014), “Lonnie and I played behind a revolving cast of go-go dancers.” After moving to a jazz club in Harlem, the Benson Quartet began to build a following.
Mr. Benson and Mr. Smith both signed with Columbia Records. Mr. Smith’s first album as a leader, “Finger-Lickin’ Good”, featuring Mr. Benson on guitar, was released in 1967, but his stint with Columbia was brief. The following year he moved to Blue Note, which had already used them on alto saxophonist Lou Donaldson’s hit album “Alligator Boogaloo”.
Blue Note, which helped launch the organ-jazz boom a decade earlier by signing Jimmy Smith, was a natural home for Mr. But after releasing four well-received albums on the label, “Think!” (1968) and “Drives” (1970), he moved on.
He recorded for various labels in the 1970s, but by the end of the decade his brand of jazz was falling out of favor and he was tired of the music business. He stopped recording and maintained a low profile, performing only occasionally and under a fictitious name.
They ended their studio hiatus in 1993 with “Afro Blue”, a tribute to John Coltrane with John Abercrombie on guitar and Marvin Smith on drums, released on the Musicmasters label. (The same trio would later release two Jimi Hendrix tribute albums, “Foxy Lady” in 1994 and “Purple Haze” in 1995.) By that time Mr. Smith’s influence had grown in ways they had never expected: his The 1970 cover of the Blood, Sweat & Tears hit “Spinning Wheel” was sampled by A Tribe Called Quest, the first of several hip-hop acts that would find inspiration in their catalogue.
Mr. Smith began performing again with both his own groups and Mr. Donaldson, and eventually returned to Blue Note; His first album for the label in more than 40 years, “Evolution”, was released in 2016. His most recent album, “Breathe,” released this year included a surprise guest appearance on two tracks by punk-rock pioneer Iggy Pop. , the vintage R&B ballad “Why Can’t We Live Together” and Donovan’s “Sunshine Superman.”
In addition to Ms. Case, Mr. Smith is survived by four daughters, Lani Chambers, Chandra Thomas, Charise Partridge and Vonie Smith, and several grandchildren.
In 2017 the National Endowment for the Arts named him a Jazz Master, the nation’s highest official honor for a jazz musician.
“A lot of musicians get into music because they want to be rich, famous, or all of the above,” Smith said in a 2012 interview. “You are already rich when you sit down and learn to play. That is prosperity in itself.”
Alex Traub contributed reporting.
