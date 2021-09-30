Lonnie Smith, soulful jazz organist, 79. but is dead

Lonnie Smith, a master of the Hammond B3 organ and a leading exponent of the infectious rhythmic style known as soul jazz, died Tuesday at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was 79 years old.

His manager and partner, Holly Case, said the cause was pulmonary fibrosis.

Mr. Smith, who began billing himself as Dr. Lonnie Smith in the mid-1970s, could grab the attention of onlookers by his appearance alone: ​​he had a long white beard and always wore a colorful turban. (The turbans apparently had no specific religious significance, and he had no advanced degree in anything and never explained why he had adopted the respected “Dr.”) His game was striking in every way.

He began his career at a time when organizers such as Jimmy Smith and Jack McDuff were mixing the sophistication of jazz with the worldly appeal of rhythm and blues. Mr. Smith was very much in that tradition, but his game could also display an ethereal quality that was his own. His music later reached new generations of fans when it was widely sampled by hip-hop artists.

Reviewing a 2015 performance at the Jazz Standard in New York, Ben Ratliff of The New York Times praised Mr. Smith’s sense of dynamism. “When he is calm, he is very calm,” wrote Mr. Ratliff. “During a gospel song with singer Alicia Olatuja, he began a solo passage at a level that was almost unheard of and stayed there for a long time, unstressed, cautious phrases that you had to strain to hear : An easy trick but a powerful one.”