‘Look for someone else’: sunil Gavaskar feels India needs to work around cheteshwar Pujara if his method is no longer suitable try someone else out

The first match of the five-match Test series to be played between India and England will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Before this match, former Indian great batsman Sunil Gavaskar has given a big statement about Cheteshwar Pujara, who is called the backbone of Indian batting.

Sunil Gavaskar said that Cheteshwar Pujara is known for playing differently and that is why he has made a place in the international team. In such a situation, if you do not trust his method, then he may think of trying someone else. Known for his strong defense and technique, Pujara has faced criticism in recent years for not scoring runs off bad deliveries.

Due to his poor performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) played against New Zealand, cricket pundits are questioning his playing style and form. Gavaskar said during the virtual conference on Monday, “Pujara has made it to the international level because of playing a certain way, he has to believe in that method. If the team doesn’t believe in his method, then they can think of trying someone else.

The former Indian captain said, “But this method has worked for him, has worked for India. He stays at one end while the player who plays the shot has a chance to play the shot at the other end because he knows that there is a strong player standing at one end.

“I think he has to believe in himself and continue to play the way he thinks is best because over the years he has done a great job for India,” he said. He could not score a single century during the last cycle and scored runs at an average of less than 30 during this period.

Pujara will be seen playing during the five-match series against England starting in Nottingham from Wednesday. Backed Lokesh Rahul to open the innings from Gavaskar after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to injury.

Gavaskar said, “I think after scoring a century in a three-day match, they should consider the name of Lokesh Rahul to open the innings. Mayank Agarwal did a great job in the 2019 season but he struggled a bit in the last round in Australia.

“Rahul is full of confidence after scoring a century. I would like to open the innings with him and not move Pujara up the batting order. . Considering this, it might be a good idea to prefer Rahul over Mayank as the opener.

Gavaskar’s remarks came ahead of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) announcement that opener Agarwal has been ruled out of the first Test due to a short delivery from Mohammad Siraj on the helmet. The great batsman also preferred aggressive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha in England.

Gavaskar predicted a 4-0 or 3-1 victory for India in the series. He said it would depend on the weather. Gavaskar said that the Indian team will win the series as England’s team is weak and their batting is also not strong.

“My prediction once again depends on the weather, if it is hot, 22 out of a possible 25 days if the weather is hot then I think India will win 4-0,” he said. Gavaskar said, “If weather plays any role, I think India will win 3-1. But I think India will win the series because England are weak and their batting is not as strong as we saw in the series against New Zealand.

Gavaskar also backed the Indian captain to dominate the battle between veteran pacers James Anderson and Virat Kohli. He said, “The way Kohli adjusted in 2018, the way he was sure of his off-stump, his shot selection was superb. I think James Anderson is three years older as a fast bowler and Virat Kohli is three years more experienced and I think batsmen are at the top of their batting around 28-33-34 years. I believe that Virat Kohli will be the winner in this battle like 2018.

Gavaskar believes that Kohli and Pujara’s failure to score Test centuries in the recent past will not be on their mind.





