Look Inside the iPhone 13 Pro in iFixit’s Latest Teardown

The team at iFixit has revamped the iPhone 13 Pro, finding that it has a huge battery and some small internal changes to how components are placed to accommodate the smaller notch on this year’s model.

First, the battery. After performing a battery swap test, on an iPhone 13 Pro, iFixit found its test successful, but still received a warning notification. L-shaped battery echoes iPhone 12 Pro Max, iFixit notes:

This beefy L caps out at the expected 11.97, compared to the 10.78 Wh obelisk found in the iPhone 12 Pro (and non-Pro), but rounds out the standard’s 12.54 Wh rectangular cell.

iFixit believes that Apple was able to partially shrink the screen notch by moving the earpiece speaker from behind the display to the inside of the chassis. This makes turning on the earpiece speaker more difficult, iFixit notes.

I fix it

The iPhone 13 Pro is sealed with adhesive like the iPhone 13 and some prior iPhones, and iFixit says the display came off relatively easily.

The second part of iFixit’s iPhone 13 Pro teardown is coming soon. In the meantime, watch the rest of part one here.