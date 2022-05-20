Look out, Netflix – HBO Max is closing the viewership gap



HBO Max simply handed one other main streaming milestone to solidify its standing as the foremost competitor to Netflix and Disney Plus.

For the first time since its launch in 2020, the streamer has featured by title in media analyst Nielsen’s month-to-month platform rankings, having commanded 1% of whole US viewing time in the month of April.

That may not sound like a determine to jot down house about, however HBO Max had hitherto been confined to the “different streamers” class in the knowledge agency’s common viewers snapshot. For comparability, Disney Plus and Netflix commanded 1.7% and 6.6% of whole US viewing time in April, respectively, whereas streaming providers general broke the 30% barrier for the first time.

The latter statistic isn’t a shock. Cable viewing ate up simply 36.8% of final month’s whole viewing time, and it doesn’t appear lengthy earlier than streaming turns into the dominant technique for accessing leisure worldwide (general TV use fell by nearly 2% versus March).

However HBO’s continued momentum suggests Netflix and Disney Plus will not be the solely providers chargeable for the shift when that point comes. The latter nonetheless boasts nearly twice as many subscribers at the time of writing, although with Netflix leaking clients en masse and HBO Max increasing quickly by European territories, the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer has each probability of levelling the enjoying subject in the coming years.

HBO and HBO Max reported a mixed whole of 76.8 million subscribers in March 2022 (Picture credit score: TechRadar)

Again in January, we revealed an article detailing the distinctive 12 months HBO Max loved in 2021 – the service surpassed its year-end subscriber purpose after which some – however we additionally warned in opposition to anticipating it to repeat that very same success in 2022.

Our skepticism got here from fears that the world pandemic drove a disproportionate quantity of subscribers to HBO Max in 2021, with Warner’s day-and-date launch schedule making blockbusters like The Suicide Squad, The Matrix Resurrections and Dune out there to look at on the streamer at the identical time as their respective theatrical releases (basically making HBO Max a warmer property than it in any other case may need been).

Warner axed day-and-date film releases at the flip of the 12 months, suggesting HBO Max would not profit from the same injection of subscribers in 2022 – however the streamer’s latest content material slate has nonetheless continued to show critically and commercially enticing.

Regardless of not releasing concurrently on HBO Max and in theaters, tentpole motion pictures like The Batman have nonetheless landed on the streamer after 45 days, whereas new exhibits together with Euphoria, Peacemaker and The Flight attendant rank amongst this 12 months’s hottest TV releases.

The HBO library is solely set to get higher, too. The likes of Westworld season 4, Sport of Thrones spin-off Home of the Dragon and (we expect) The Final of Us sequence are all set to reach on HBO Max earlier than the 12 months is out, whereas new instalments of Barry and Succession are additionally on the means.

The purpose being, with all the noise round the struggles dealing with Netflix and the relentless protection for Disney’s Star Wars and Marvel properties, it may be simple to consider the so-called streaming wars as a two-horse race. However HBO Max is in impolite well being, and the service could even come to usurp one among its two largest rivals ought to its purple patch proceed amid HBO’s world growth.