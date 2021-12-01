Looking Again at Amy Winehouse, 10 Years After Her Death

LONDON – A handwritten page from Amy Winehouse’s teenage notebook with her “fame ambition” hangs on the wall of a museum in London. There are 14 objectives, including “photographing David Lachapel” (the photographer who will later direct the music video for her song “Tears Dry on the Their Own”) and “making a film where I look ugly.”

A decade after her death at the age of 27, the exhibition at the Design Museum displays both intimate objects, such as “Emmy: Beyond the Stage” – such as the goal list – and objects pointing to the singer’s influence in an attempt to add a new dimension to how we perceive it. Winehouse’s short career and legacy are often overshadowed by her addictive struggles.

Winehouse’s legacy is shaped in part by documentaries such as the 2015 “Emmy”, which won an Oscar in 2016, and the artist who cited her as an influence – “I owe her 90 percent of my career,” Adele told Rolling Stone. In 2016.

Speaking in an interview at the museum, the singer’s mother, Janice Winehouse, said it was “difficult” for her daughter to grow up. “We had a relationship: I would say, ‘Don’t do Amy’ and she would say ‘Amy carry-on’ and that’s how it went,” she said.