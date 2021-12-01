Looking Again at Amy Winehouse, 10 Years After Her Death
LONDON – A handwritten page from Amy Winehouse’s teenage notebook with her “fame ambition” hangs on the wall of a museum in London. There are 14 objectives, including “photographing David Lachapel” (the photographer who will later direct the music video for her song “Tears Dry on the Their Own”) and “making a film where I look ugly.”
A decade after her death at the age of 27, the exhibition at the Design Museum displays both intimate objects, such as “Emmy: Beyond the Stage” – such as the goal list – and objects pointing to the singer’s influence in an attempt to add a new dimension to how we perceive it. Winehouse’s short career and legacy are often overshadowed by her addictive struggles.
Winehouse’s legacy is shaped in part by documentaries such as the 2015 “Emmy”, which won an Oscar in 2016, and the artist who cited her as an influence – “I owe her 90 percent of my career,” Adele told Rolling Stone. In 2016.
Speaking in an interview at the museum, the singer’s mother, Janice Winehouse, said it was “difficult” for her daughter to grow up. “We had a relationship: I would say, ‘Don’t do Amy’ and she would say ‘Amy carry-on’ and that’s how it went,” she said.
Winehouse’s stepfather, Richard Collins, added that “she was very strong, very charismatic, she was manipulative, she was affectionate, she was naughty, she was headstrong and she could sing – and it was obvious.”
The idea for the exhibition, which could touch on many of these aspects, was brought to the Design Museum in the summer of 2020 by Winehouse friend and stylist Naomi Parry. 10 years later, Parry hoped that people would think of the story of Winehouse. In a different way.
In the years leading up to her death, “people weren’t ready to talk about anything except the tragedy I understood,” Parry, who is an exhibition consultant, said in a recent interview. But more recently, she has “needed storytelling to focus more positively on her life because constantly looking at books and stories and negative things about my friend was a real struggle.”
There was another inspiration. Last month, several of the singers’ items in her estate were auctioned off, managed by her father, Mitch Winehouse. As a result, Parry worries that this “last” item could be collected for such an exhibition. “It was our last chance when we had a few things on our hands,” she said.
From her early years growing up in the Southgate suburb of North London, the exhibition features a display of Winehouse life, featuring black artists who inspired her and her rise from the music industry, as well as her distinctive beauty-making clothes and hair.
Here’s a look at some of the items on display and what they reveal about the singer.
Preen’s dress
Winehouse wore designer Preen’s yellow dress at the 2007 British Awards Annual Ceremony, which celebrates British popular music. That year, “Back to Black” was nominated for Album of the Year and Winehouse won Best British Female Artist.
For Parry, the BRIT Awards marked a moment in which the singer’s signature vintage style – beeswax, short dresses and thick eyeliner – took shape.
Winehouse customized the costume by wearing a black bra downstairs. “When we did the fitting, she tried it on without wearing a bra, and I think, ‘It looks incredible,'” said Parry. Prior to the event, however, Winehouse tried to re-dress her bra and decided she liked it.
Parry said the winehouse often wears personal attire: before a performance, Parry had to cut the bottom of the Dolce & Gabbana dress because the winehouse wanted it small. “It was always a conversation,” Parry said of the changes. “But she will always win.”
Establishment ‘in the studio’
Created by stage and costume designer Chiara Stephenson, the establishment is inspired by Metropolis Studios, a London recording studio where parts of Winehouse’s 2006 album “Back to Black” were recorded and mixed. The built “booth” plays footage of the winehouse, its contemporaries and influences.
After the album’s release, Parry said of Winehouse’s publicity, “It felt like overnight. “Suddenly she landed the paparazzi directly outside her house. For anyone, whether they have mental health problems or not, that’s a lot. “
Jackets from Chanel’s Métiers d’Art pre-fall collection
The piece is from Chanel’s 2008 Mateurs d’Art collection, designed by Carl Lagerfeld. On the runway, many models wore beeswax and heavy eyeliner, inspired by the winehouse.
While Winehouse believed in her potential as a singer, Parry said, “I think she was devastated when people like Lagerfeld realized who she was and what inspired her.”
Winehouse’s influence on high-fashion houses persisted after her death – in 2012 Jean-Paul Goltier opened a line that paid even more direct tribute to the singer – as if it had a more widespread impact on street style.
“Against the backdrop of Amy’s death, on the streets of London, Paris, New York were all women wearing bees in different guises,” said Priya Khanchandani, the show’s curator. “I think some people were doing it without realizing it came from Amy.”
Camden Square and Murray Street signs
After her death in July 2011, fans and well-wishers outside the Winehouse house wrote on the street signs. “Fans were singing Amy’s songs and crying in the square,” said Collins, Winehouse’s stepfather.
The council had planned to take down the signs and replace them, Collins said, but the winehouse manager asked the authorities to hand them over to the family.
Parry, who lived in the Winehouse from January to May 2011, said of the crowd: “Looking back, it was amazing how many people thought she had experienced physical pain.”
Fred Perry Collection
These selected items come from a 2010 collaboration between the clothing brands Fred Perry and Winehouse.
Parry talked to Winehouse about starting a label together, and they thought that collaborating with Fred Perry – a brand that loves Winehouse and has strong ties to the subcultures of music – would be a way for her to enter the fashion world.
Given Winehouse’s enthusiasm for working with the brand, Perry described him as “like a kid walking to his favorite candy store.”
Working on the collection was a relief for Winehouse, Parry said: “They were still doing something creative, but there was no musical pressure. It was something new and something that could get her teeth. “
‘In the Limelight’ installation
This is a selection of articles written about Winehouse, many of which address her substance use.
The show’s curator Khanchandani said, “The exhibition is going to be a celebration of Amy and her legacy, but it is impossible to talk about Amy and talk about her struggles,” said the show’s curator Khanchandani. At the time, she said, the media often covered Winehouse’s troubles or “didn’t get the gravity they wanted,” she said.
The stories included here describe Winehouse as “a persecuted soul” and “the high priest of the country’s hedonism”.
Khanchandani took care to prepare this part of the exhibition properly and invited experts related to addiction and body image in the language of the workshop exhibition. “I wanted to move the discourse to approach these issues from a critical perspective,” she said.
