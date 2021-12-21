Looking for a plan with long validity in the budget then BSNL packs can make your work

Bhartiya Sanchar Nigam Limited has launched plans for the highest day validity and unlimited calls after a long time. If you are also a BSNL customer then you should also know about these plans.

BSNL Rs 2399 plan – The price of this plan of BSNL is Rs 23,99 in which you will get a validity of 425 days. Along with this, unlimited voice calls and 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day will be available in this plan. At the same time, the option of Free Personal Ring Back Tone (PRBT) will also be available on the subscription of EROS Now.

BSNL Rs 1,999 plan – In this plan, you will get 365 days validity, 600GB high-speed data. Which will be available at the speed of 80kbps after crossing the limit. Also unlimited voice calls, 100SMS will be available daily. Apart from this, the option of Free Individual Ring Back Tone (PRBT) will also be available on the subscription of EROS Now in this plan.

BSNL’s Rs 1,499 plan – In this plan, you will get 365 days validity, 100 SMS daily fee, unlimited voice calls and 24GB high-speed data.

397 plan of BSNL – This plan of BSNL will get unlimited voice calls, 2GB high speed data, 100SMS per day and free individual ring back tone (PRBT) with a validity of 300 days. Let us tell you that this plan is available only for Goa and Maharashtra.

Rs 999 plan of BSNL – This plan of BSNL will get 240 days validity, unlimited voice calls and free individual ring back tones for 2 months. On the other hand, you will not get SMS and high speed data in this plan of BSNL.