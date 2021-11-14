Looking for all-rounder phone with full package within the budget of 35 thousand? Out of these you can get the best option

In these phones, strong battery, great camera, super display, fast charging and many other features are given. But for these phones, you have to keep a budget of up to 35,000. It has phones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and ASUS.

iQOO 7

The price of iQOO 7 in India starts from Rs 31,990. In this you are given high processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. In this, you are given two variants 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB. The price of the variant with 12 GB RAM is Rs 35,990. Also, it has a good rear camera 48MP + 13MP + 2MP while the selfie camera comes with 16MP. 6.62-inch touchscreen display and battery of 4400mAh is given. Apart from this, it also has many new features.

Vivo V21 5G

The price of Vivo V21 5G phone is Rs 29990. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB+256GB. The price of the 256GB variant is Rs 32,990. In this phone you are given 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and front camera 44MP. Its battery comes with 4000 mAh. vivo standard FlashCharge adapter comes with 11V/3A and 33W fast charging support. Many modes are given in this for clicking photos.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

The price of Xiaomi Mi 11X 6GB + 128GB variant smartphone is Rs 29,999 while the price of 8GB + 128GB variant has been given at Rs 31,999. In this, you come with rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP setup while front camera has been given 20 MP. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC chipset. In this you are given a good battery of 4520mAh.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G phone comes in two variants, the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 23,999. The display size is 6.60-inch and the rear camera setup comes with 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP while the front camera is given 20MP. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. In this, you are given a strong battery 5000mAh and fast charging.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

The starting price of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G phone is 25990. In this, the rear camera is 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP while the selfie camera is given 16 MP. This phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It comes with 8GB of RAM, has a battery of 4310 mAh, which supports 50W charging.

Realme 8 Pro

The price of Realme 8 Pro is Rs 17,999, which comes with 6GB + 128GB variant while the price of 8GB + 128GB is Rs 19,999. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset is given in this. In this, you are given the rear camera setup of 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP while the front camera is 16mp. Its 4500mAh battery is given, which comes with fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 27,999 and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 29,999. OnePlus Nord has a quad camera setup with the main cameras being 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP. For selfie, you will get 32 ​​megapixels and 8 megapixel dual front camera in this phone. This phone is backed by a 4115mAh battery that supports Wrap Fast Charging 30T. The company claims that the phone’s battery will be charged 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Apart from 4G, 5G and NFC will also be supported in the phone, although 5G support is not available at the moment.