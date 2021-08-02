Looking for St. Mark’s Square? You May Find Yourself in a Shipyard Instead

MONFALCONE, Italy – Vittoria Comparone had never been to Venice. So, for her next honeymoon, she booked a dream cruise that included a majestic approach to the city beyond St Mark’s Square, the Doge Palaces and all the amazing photogenic treasures along the Giudecca Canal.

At dawn on Saturday, the 2,500-passenger ship MSC Orchestra headed to its designated stop in Venice, and Ms. Comparone, 28, and her husband, both from Caserta in southern Italy, climbed onto the balcony of their cabin. Under a magnificent salmon-colored sky, the couple took advantage of the view.

Huge cranes leaned over a vast shipyard. A peppermint striped thermoelectric cooling tower towered above the walls wrapped in barbed wire. Signs in the distance announced the main cultural attraction, the Shipbuilding Museum.