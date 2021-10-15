Looking to get a camera within the budget in Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, then here are the top 10 options; Know – what are the features and how much is the price – Meanwhile, a cashback of Rs 750 is being given under welcome offers in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

If you want to get a good camera within your budget in the Big Billion Day Sale of e-commerce website Flipkart, then you have many good options from Canon to Sony and Nikon. Here we are telling you 10 such cameras, which can meet your need and desire as well as come in your budget:

1- Canon EOS 1500D: This DSLR camera gets 18-55mm IS2 lens along with the body. This 24.1 megapixel camera can record at 1080p at 30p and it has WiFi. One year warranty is also available. After the current discount of 20 percent, it will cost Rs 27,990.

2- Sony Alpha ILCE-7M2K/BQ IN5: It is a 24.3 megapixel mirrorless camera, which comes with a 28-70mm lens. This full HD, WiFi camera has a CMOS sensor and comes with a two-year warranty. Its price is Rs 84,999.

3- Canon EOS 3000D: This DSLR camera comes with 18-55 kit lens, which gets 18 megapixels. You will get it for Rs 21,999 (discounted).

4- Sony Alpha ILCE 6400: This mirrorless camera coming with 18-135mm zoom lens is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. This 24.2 megapixel camera works on CMOS sensor and it is equipped with features like WiFi, 4K, Full HD and HD.

5- Nikon Z50: This mirrorless camera comes with a 16-50mm lens, which has 20.9 megapixels. Ultra HD 4K is available in it with a two-year warranty. The camera is currently priced at Rs 68,299.

6- Canon EOS 200D: This 24.1 megapixel DSLR camera comes with 18-55 IS STM kit lens. People like it very much for vlogging. However, it is a bit heavy because of that. It comes with a two-year warranty and is priced at Rs 49,999.

7- Canon EOS 80D: This 24-megapixel DSLR camera has an 18-135mm lens. There is also CMOS sensor, WiFi, shooting/video recording at 1080p at 60 frames per second with time lapse option. This camera is priced at Rs 86,499 after 22% discount.

8- Nikon D7500: This camera has a lens of 18-140 mm and it is a 20.9 megapixel camera. This camera with CMOS sensor, WiFi, 4K comes with a two-year domestic warranty. The price of the camera is 80,999.

9- Sony Cybershot DSC-W800/BC IN5: The 20.1 megapixel camera has 5x optical zoom, while 13x digital zoom. The display size is 3, while a two-year warranty is available. You will get this camera for Rs 6,999 after a discount of 10 percent and it is counted among the bestseller cameras.

10- Nikon D5600: This 24.2-megapixel DSLR camera has a CMOS sensor. It can record video at 1080 pixels at 60 frames per second. It also has Wi-Fi. It is priced at Rs 62,990.