Looks like my farm has been eaten- Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari pull each other like this

Politics is hot in view of assembly elections in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh. Political parties are blaming each other. Election discussions are also being seen in TV debates. In one such discussion, when BJP leaders and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan reached together, there was a lot of chuckles.

During the discussion held on News18, both the Bhojpuri actors pulled each other fiercely. Not only this, Ravi Kishan took fun and told Manoj Tiwari that he had eaten my fields in his previous life.

Anchor Amish Devgan told both that the audience wants to hear you. Very few people have been seated in the studio due to Corona. To which Manoj Tiwari said, “It is a risk to listen to both together”. Taking a jibe at this, Ravi Kishan said, “It is more risky than Kovid to walk with it”.

The news anchor asked why is it risky for both of you to be together? Responding to this, Ravi Kishan said, there is enmity with them in the past life. It seems that in the previous life, they tilled our fields, ate it or did not give money. We think this man has robbed our farm and ate it. To which Manoj said that if he comes to know that Manoj Tiwari is sitting somewhere, he will not go there.

Ravi Kishan said that both of us were going to go to Kapil’s show together recently. But Manoj cheated. Thanking the anchor, Ravi Kishan said that you have called both of them together, for this the whole country will thank you. Let us tell you that both do not leave a single opportunity to tease each other.

Manoj Tiwari has even said that he has brought Ravi Kishan into politics. He had said in Kapil Sharma’s show that he had brought Ravi into politics and people told him that he was getting into trouble.

Let us tell you that both Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari are big stars and politicians of Bhojpuri cinema. Both are BJP MPs. Manoj Tiwari started politics in the year 2009 by joining Samajwadi Party. After which he joined BJP. After him Ravi Kishan also joined politics.