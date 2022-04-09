Looming holiday, Kremlin comments point to dramatic Russian escalation in Ukraine: expert



An expert told Gadget Clock Digital that a number of Russian moves in recent days, along with a culturally significant holiday inside the country, point to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine in the near future.

Rebecca Koffler, a former U.S. DIA intelligence officer who focused on Russia and author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” told Gadget Clock Digital on Friday, May 9, the day Russia celebrates its victory over Germany in World War II. A date by which Putin felt pressured to achieve a kind of victory in Ukraine.

“This is the 77th anniversary of the great Russian patriotic war that the Russians call World War II in the West,” Koffler explained. “It’s a huge holiday, and they usually get a huge military parade where they show off all their modern weapons technology. I just hope that [Putin] Going to do everything possible to claim a victory, he may or may not actually achieve it. There is tremendous pressure to continue this tradition. “

Koffler added that the Russian government used the holiday to strategically promote its military might, and that it was important for Putin to show strength in terms of his legacy.

Defense analyst Professor Michael Clarke agreed with that assessment in a recent interview, saying that “all intelligence indicates that Putin is desperate to get something out of this war on May 9th.”

Koffler further explained that a recent quote from Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov showed that Russia had an idea of ​​when and how to end the conflict.

Peskov Says In an interview with Sky News, the Russian Federation said that “the operation will reach its goal or end in the near future through talks between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives.”

Peskov added that, so far, “operations are continuing and goals are being achieved.”

Koffler said the remarks suggest that Russia has a plan for when it will be forced to end the conflict and sends a signal that the Kremlin is counting on “intercepting” military tactics and negotiation tactics soon.

In addition, Koffler is a recent instruction Comments From Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, who suggested that sanctions imposed on Russia by the West could be interpreted as “international aggression.” Medvedev suggested that, as a result, Russia has the right to individual and collective defense against such aggression under international law.

Koffler told Gadget Clock Digital that the remarks could indicate that Russia is preparing for a “huge” escalation in the war that could lead to a “catastrophe.”

Koffler’s assessment is that the increase could come in the form of a devastating air strike or a full-on Odesa attack, an area Putin has long wanted and that could isolate Ukraine from the Black Sea.

The Odessa region, sometimes referred to as the new Russia, would be a “huge” acquisition for Putin’s legacy, dating back to Catherine the Great, Koffler explained, adding that controlling the region would allow Putin to claim a significant victory. Although Kiev did not achieve its initial goal of collapse.

“This timeline is significant to them,” Kaffler said. “We’re going to feel an increase, a last-ditch push.”