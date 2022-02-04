Looming midterm elections have states grappling over redistricting maps



With midterm elections later this year, states are fighting to revise their electoral maps.

Here’s a look at some recent developments across the United States:

Kansas: GOP’s map vetoed

In Kansas, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday vetoed a Republican congressional map that would make it harder for Republican Sherris Davids, the only Democratic U.S. House member in the state, to be re-elected.

According to Kansas City Fox 4, the governor said, “The process of drawing districts every decade is key to ensuring that all Kansas have the opportunity to participate in their government and have their voices heard.” “Courts and legislatures have established laws and standards on how to draw Kansas districts fairly and constitutionally.”

He said the map would weaken the voting power of the minority community and called for compromise.

“Without explanation, this map divides the Hispanic areas of Quindaro Bluffs, Bethel-Welburn, Strawberry Hill, Armdale and Argentina, Turner and others, relocating 46% of the black population and 33% of the Hispanic population outside the 3rd Congressional District to the rest of the 70th Cincinnati district. South of Kansas, “he said.

New York governor approves aggressive restructuring plan that could remove several GOP seats

Republicans have said they will try to override Kelly’s veto with a two-thirds majority, according to the station.

The map passed 79-37 votes last month and the Senate 26-9 votes, according to the Washington Examiner.

Republicans in the state called the map “politically fair” in a statement, noting that incumbents would still have won their seats if the map had been in place by 2020.

“The map reflects the evidence we have received from the public, there are zero deviations between congressional districts, creating compact and contiguous districts, preserving existing district cores and uniting communities of interest.”

Michigan: Case dismissed

In Michigan, meanwhile, the state Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that its new restructuring maps unfairly deprived black voters of the right to vote 4-3.

Under the old map, 15 districts had a majority of black voters (two in the US House, two in the State Senate and 11 in the State House), which has been reduced to seven with the new map drawn by an independent reorganization commission.

A majority of judges said dispersing black voters into more districts would give them more voice, and dissenting judges called the dismissal “premature” and “unfair”, saying an expert should have considered the issue.

Republicans have also challenged the U.S. House map in court in the state, claiming it excessively divided municipal boundaries.

New York: GOP districts under threat

In New York on Thursday, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hutchul approved a new map that could wipe out as many as four Republican districts in the state.

Dave Wasserman, a congressional election expert and journalist for Cook’s Political Report, said the map “could lead to a change in the single largest seat in the country.”

The state Senate voted 43-20 in the party line to pass the congressional map and most passed in the party line in the 103-45 assembly.

New York GOP Chairman Nick Langwardy said in a statement Wednesday that “Democrats are evading the will of the people.” “They can’t win on the basis of merit so they are trying to win the election in a smoky house instead of a ballot box.”

The new state maps will take place for the next decade and are the result of last year’s census, an official U.S. population census taken every 10 years.

As a result, New York lost one seat in Congress due to population decline. Other states have lost or gained districts based on census results.

