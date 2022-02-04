Looop Lapeta Movie 2022 Dual Audio Archives HD 720p by Filmyzilla Website

Looop Lapeta Movie 2022 Dual Audio Archives HD 720p



Looop Lapeta 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Looop Lapeta Movies Info:

Movie Name: Looop Lapeta

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Looop Lapeta (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Looop Lapeta Information

Release Date: 04 February 2022 (India)

Directed by-Aakash Bhatia

Writing Credits-Aakash Bhatia, Puneet Chadha, Vinay Chhawal, Arnav Nanduri, Ketan Pedgaonkar

Produced by-Siddharth Atha, Tanuj Garg, Mrunalini Havaldar, Atul Kasbekar, Animesh Kaul, Farhan Khan, Aayush Maheshwari, Sheel Nimbalkar, Mazhar Abbas Sayyed, Priyesh Srivastava

Cinematography by-Yash Khanna

Film Editing by-Priyank Prem Kumar

Casting By-Mukesh Chhabra

Production Design by-Pradeep Paul Francis, Diya Mukerjea

Art Direction by-Santhosh Vishwakarma

Costume Design by-Indrakshi Pattanaik

Production Management-Shrey Upadhyay

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Rohit Gupta, Vivek Mehta, Siddharth Nair, Arnav Nanduri, Nisarga, Manasi Pareek, Rabindra Sasmal

Art Department-Shimona Bagdi, Jitesh Vishwakarma

Stunts-Ejaz Gulab

Camera and Electrical Department-Suraj Chakarvarti, Saumit Deshpande, Manpreetsinghvirkk, Amit Raj

Animation Department-Vivek Pal, Debjyoti Saha, Tejas Wangikar

Casting Department-Diksha Jain, Siddharth Malik

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Simran Ramesh Jagdale, Preeti Venkatesh

Editorial Department-Viraj Mukesh Shah

Location Management-Ashwin Bhandare

Music Department-Looap Lapeta

Script and Continuity Department-Puskar Kumar.

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Looop Lapeta and you should also know the story of Looop Lapeta movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Looop Lapeta. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Looop Lapeta only after watching the movie. A race against time and a girlfriend on a mission to rescue her boyfriend from a sticky situation, Looop Lapeta promises viewers an adventurous ride, as the plot unfolds and the actions of the lovers trigger a series of events, both fortunate and unfortunate.

Where to see Looop Lapeta?

Looop Lapeta movie has been released on 04 January 2022 on OTT platform Netflix In India.

Top Cast Of Looop Lapeta

Actor Role In Looop Lapeta Movie Tahir Raj Bhasin as Satya Taapsee Pannu as Savi Shreya Dhanwanthary as Julia Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Victor Hani Yadav as Prateek Gaurav Pareek Not Known Suresh Triveni as Gangster K.C. Shankar as Atul Borkar Manik Papneja as Appu Raghav Raj Kakker as Gappu Rajendra Chawla as Shri Mamlesh Charan Chaddha Mukul Kumar Mk Singh Not Known Nikhil Yadav as Tarun Sameer Kevin Roy as Jacob Bhupesh Bandekar as Inspector David Colaco Varun Pande as Yash Alistar Bennis as Robert

Looop Lapeta (2022) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Looop Lapeta Movie Information

Year: 2022

Country- India

Language: Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

Looop Lapeta Story reviews

Screenshot: Looop Lapeta Movie Trailer

Looop Lapeta Movie