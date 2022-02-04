Looop Lapeta review | Netflix’s Looop Lapeta movie review starring Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin | Loop Wrapped Film Review – Taapsee and Tahir keep this remake tied with their acting

Story Contents hide 1 Story 2 directing 3 acting 4 music 5 technical side 6 see or not see "50 lakhs, 50 minutes and a useless boyfriend's life is my trust.. run savi run.." and she runs in the streets and alleys of Goa. Savi was an athlete, an accident forced her to leave her previous life and is now with her boyfriend Satyajit aka Satya. Satya believes that one day is enough to change his life and that is why he goes to the casino every day. He believes that someday he will win the lottery. Well, there is no lottery, but a day comes in Satya's life when he stands between life and death. He has to juggle 50 lakhs to save his life and in just 50 minutes. For this he asks for Savi's help.. Now how does Savi save his life! Whether she is able to save or not.. This is the story of the film. directing What if life would give you three attempts to mend things and avoid death? 'Loop Lapeta', directed by Akash Bhatia, tells a similar story. It is quite interesting to link the life of Savi and Satya with the legend of Savitri and Satyavan. The suspense factor works in the film, but some comedy scenes go flat. Chase scenes or chase scenes are also quite long at times. Loop Lapeta is an hour longer than the original film and this thing is felt even while watching the film. The film shows a time loop, so obviously the same scene is repeated multiple times. But there is a lack of romance here. Well, the performance and technical side save the film.

acting

Taapsee Pannu instills in the hearts of fans the hope of doing something new, different with each of her films and she does not disappoint here. In the character of Savi, she makes the film strong. At the same time, Tahir Raj Bhasin has impressed a lot with his acting. Apart from these, Shreya Dhanwantri, Rajendra Chawla, Sameer Kevin Roy and Dibyendu Bhattacharya have played important supporting roles in the film. All the actors have done justice to their character.

music

Music plays an important role in this film. It gives the impression of being dynamic in the story. Rahul Payas and Nariman Khambatta have given the background score of the film, which is quite good. The songs of the film go along with the story, so there are no obstacles in the story anywhere.

technical side

Akash Bhatia, Ketan Pedgaonkar, Vinay Chhawal and Arnav Nanduri have worked on the screenplay and dialogues of the film. About an hour long loop from the original film, Lapeta gives a lot of time to establish her characters. Since this film has come on Netflix, let us tell you that there are many movies and shows related to time loop on this OTT platform. In such a situation, the loop wrapped does not show anything new and experimental. But yes, the genre is still relatively new to the audience of Hindi films. Yash Khanna’s cinematography is quite effective. At the same time, Priyank Prem Kumar has done a good job in editing.

