Lord Alan Sugar roasts the stars of Celebrity Apprentice Australia

Celebrity Apprentice Australia returned to screens for its fifth season on Channel 9 and Sunday night time’s premiere episode certain did not disappoint.

Moments after calling this yr’s forged into his boardroom, Lord Alan Sugar, 74, confessed that he had no thought who he was speaking to.

‘Good morning, women and gents, and welcome to my boardroom,’ he started.

‘I have not received a bloody clue who any of you might be’: Lord Alan Sugar roasted the stars of Celebrity Apprentice Australia throughout the season finale on Sunday night time

Lord Sugar continued: ‘I’ve performed this in the UK for the previous 15 years, usually I am confronted with a bunch of folks that I do not know, extraordinary civilians.’

‘In the present day, I am confronted with a bunch of celebrities that I do not know. I have not received a bloody clue who any of you might be aside from you, Ross (Noble).’

He then took goal at stars together with radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli and MAFS bride Martha Kalifatidis and The Veronicas’ Jess and Lisa Origliasso.

Outspoken: Inside seconds of calling this yr’s forged into his boardroom, the British energy participant, 74, admitted he had no thought who he was speaking to

Please clarify: Lord Sugar requested Wippa if he received his nickname from an ‘S&M dungeon’

Lord Sugar requested Wippa if he received his nickname from an ‘S&M dungeon’.

He then mentioned to The Veronicas, who’re twins: ‘I’ve received an authentic image of you right here. I assumed you have been joined at the head.’

Taking a shot at Martha, he quips: ‘Martha, they name you the Kmart Kardashian.’

Double the laughs! ‘I’ve received an authentic image of you right here. I assumed you have been joined at the head,’ he advised The Veronicas’ Jess and Lisa Origliasso

Pink-faced: Taking a shot at Martha Kalifatidis, he quipped: ‘Martha, they name you the Kmart Kardashian’

Wanting somewhat sheepish, the actuality star advised him she was knowledgeable influencer.

‘Yep, magnificence, well being and wellness, something to make you look good, I will affect it,’ Martha replied.

Clearly unimpressed, Lord Sugar dryly and sarcastically replied: ‘Proper, good, thanks a lot for that.’

Celebrity Apprentice Australia continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel 9