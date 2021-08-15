Lorde’s Work Here Is Done. Now, She Vibes.



“I know there are certain characteristics of what Jack does and some of those things that I really like and some that I don’t like. And I beat them for the work we do together, ”she added. “I say it with so much love and affection, but I feel like we are building a house together and he says to me, ‘Look at this towel I made in the shape of two swans! Check out this set of woven baskets! ‘ And I’m like ‘Great, one per room.’ “

During a recent rehearsal for a late-night TV performance, Lorde was clearly in charge and listening to the details. Upon his arrival, Antonoff warned that his guitar playing would be “pretty loose”.

“How cowardly?” Lorde responded. Later, she stopped singing to listen more carefully to the arrangement. “My only thing would be to nail you down a bit more on the recording,” Lorde suggested, with the franchise offered by a seasoned partnership.

“Nice, anyway! She added.

“No one doing a job other than mine has a relationship like the one I have with Jack,” Lorde said later. “He’s like a partner to me. We are a couple. It’s not a romantic relationship, but we’ve been in it for seven years, and it’s a really unique thing, so I don’t blame people for not being able to figure it out.

She was trying to keep the same frame of mind for the release of “Solar Power”, she said, coming back to the idea that she was “very, very reconciled and comfortable with things like the public perception It just doesn’t rock my boat these days.

“I would almost appreciate it if people didn’t get it at first,” she said of the album. “It kind of gets me down when an album comes out and I click on it real quick and watch the Genius and read all the lyrics in three minutes and realize that I know exactly what it is and it doesn’t. will not grow up. “

“I think I always give something that’s really digestible,” Lorde added with a smirk, “but it’s my pleasure to confuse. I’m here to be that for people.