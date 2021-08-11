Lords test: Sanjay Manjrekar picks India’s playing 11 for 2nd Test, Ravindra Jadeja misses out, Michael Vaughan trolled – Ind vs Eng

The second match of the five-match Test series being played between India and England will be played from Thursday at Lord’s Cricket Ground, which is called the Mecca of cricket. Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has played 11 for this match. In this, he has not given Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a chance.

This decision of Manjrekar is going to surprise the fans. Manjrekar has picked only four bowlers in his team and has not included Ravindra Jadeja, who played a brilliant 56 with the bat in Nottingham. Sports website ‘Crick Tracker’ has shared his playing 11 on Instagram. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has also commented on this. Michael Vaughan has taken the spin of this team of Manjrekar by posting many emojis.

This playing 11 has once again fueled the Manjrekar-Jadeja controversy. During the ODI World Cup in 2019, Sanjay Manjrekar raised questions on the inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja in the team. Majrekar called him a “bits and pieces” cricketer during the World Cup 2019. However, in the semi-finals, Jadeja proved Sanjay Manjrekar wrong with his performance.

Let us tell you that in the first match, Virat Kohli had fielded a total of five bowlers including four fast bowlers in the first Test, but Manjrekar has selected only three fast bowlers in his team. Apart from this, as a spinner, he has given a chance to R Ashwin in place of Jadeja. Manjrekar has included an extra batsman in this team in the form of Hanuma Vihari in place of fast bowler Ishant Sharma. Apart from Jadeja and Ishant, Manjrekar has kept all the players in this team, who have been involved in the first match.

Manjrekar’s playing 11 – Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Shiraz, Jasprit Bumrah





