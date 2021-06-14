Lordstown Motors CEO resigns after investigation into preorders



Steve Burns, the CEO of Common Motors-backed startup Lordstown Motors, has resigned following an investigation into allegations that he and different executives lied about preorders for the corporate’s electrical pickup truck. The startup’s chief monetary officer Julio Rodriguez has additionally resigned.

The investigation discovered that whereas Lordstown Motors stated on a number of events {that a} majority of the 100,000 non-binding preorders it collected had been from industrial fleets, this was not the case. It additionally found that “one entity that offered a lot of pre-orders doesn’t seem to have the assets to finish giant purchases of vehicles,” and that different firms on the checklist “offered commitments that seem too imprecise or infirm to be appropriately included within the whole variety of pre-orders disclosed.”

“We thank Steve Burns for his ardour and dedication to the corporate,” the startup stated in an announcement. Burns will likely be quickly changed by Angela Strand, who’s an impartial board member at Lordstown Motors, although she previously labored at Burns’ earlier EV startup, Workhorse. Becky Roof, an authorized public accountant and former CFO, will quickly exchange Rodriguez. “We have now full confidence in Angela and Becky, and our expanded management staff, to successfully information the corporate throughout this interim interval,” the corporate stated.

The probe, which was performed by legislation agency Sullivan and Cromwell, was launched in March after short-selling agency Hindenburg Analysis revealed a report that made plenty of allegations of potential wrongdoing at Lordstown Motors. On the coronary heart of the report was Hindenburg’s perception that the EV startup had misled traders concerning the viability of preorders it touted in late 2020 and early 2021.

The analysis agency made different claims about Lordstown Motors’ progress on its electrical pickup truck, and in addition found that one of many startup’s prototypes had caught fireplace. The legislation agency says that these different components of the report are “in important respects, false and deceptive,” and that “the viability of Lordstown Motors’ expertise and timeline to begin of manufacturing are usually not correct.”

Lordstown Motors can be going through an investigation by the Securities and Change Fee that was opened following Hindenburg’s report.

Based in 2019 by Burns, Lordstown Motors purchased a not too long ago shuttered GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio in a deal that then-President Donald Trump billed as “GREAT NEWS” for the state. Trump had been placing strain on GM to do one thing with the manufacturing facility, and his administration celebrated the transaction and Lordstown Motors consequently. Lordstown Motors introduced the truck to the White Home for an occasion in September 2020, and then-VP Mike Pence attended the reveal of the Endurance pickup truck a number of months earlier.

The startup went public late final yr and raised $675 million within the course of. GM was one of many highest-profile traders and has a seat on the board of the startup. GM was additionally concerned in one other EV startup, Nikola, that Hindenburg Analysis revealed a report about. That firm additionally juggled its management and is at present beneath investigation from the SEC and the DOJ.

