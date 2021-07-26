Lordstown Motors Raises Up to $400 Million

Lordstown Motors, a struggling electric pickup truck company, said on Monday it had reached a deal with an investment firm to raise $ 400 million over three years.

Investment firm Yorkville Advisors has agreed to buy up to $ 400 million in Lordstown shares, which would provide much-needed cash for a firm that said this summer it could close without raising more money.

The deal is potentially very lucrative for Yorkville as it will buy the shares for at least $ 7.48 a share, Friday’s closing price. If Lordstown’s stock goes up, the hedge fund should turn a profit.

Yorkville agreed he would not bet against Lordstown’s actions. Lordstown also agreed to give Yorkville 371,000 shares, which are worth almost $ 3 million based on the current share price, for accepting the deal.