Lordstown Motors says it is likely to begin only ‘limited production’ of its electric truck this year.

Lordstown Motors, the cash-strapped electric pickup start-up, said on Wednesday it would only start “limited production” by the end of September and expects that to be the situation for the rest of this year.

The company, in a second quarter financial data release, said it still needed cash to meet its eventual production targets. Lordstown said it had $ 366 million in cash at the end of June and is unlikely to have more than $ 275 million by the end of September unless it finds new funding .

Lordstown has previously said that without new sources of funding it might not be able to continue operating.

The report comes after a tumultuous year for Lordstown. Expectations for the start-up grew after its merger with DiamondPeak Holdings, a cash-rich, special-purpose acquisition firm run by a Wall Street real estate investor, which called with around $ 700 million to fund the deal.