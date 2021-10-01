Lordstown Motors will work with Foxconn, a contract manufacturer
A troubled electric truck maker, Lordstown Motors, said on Thursday that it had reached an in-principle agreement to work with Foxconn, a contract maker best known for assembling Apple’s iPhones. To develop its electric vehicles and eventually sell its Ohio factory to Taiwanese. company.
Lordstown said the sale of the factory could be worth $230 million. Lordstown is struggling to mass-produce a much-anticipated pickup truck called the Endurance. The company is running low on cash after burning through the nearly $700 million it raised from investors when it went public through a merger last October.
The deal was previously reported by Bloomberg. That report pushed shares of Lordstown up more than 8% in Thursday’s trading.
The company said that if the sale is completed it will continue to use the factory to manufacture the Endurance by taking the space back from Foxconn. Foxconn would then offer employment contracts to some of Lordstown’s construction workers. Troubled companies often resort to sell-lease-back deals as a way to raise cash.
Lordstown stated that in principle the agreement was “non-binding and subject to negotiation.” Foxconn has largely shelved plans to build a manufacturing complex in Wisconsin that were announced several years ago.
The proposed agreement would essentially require Lordstown to rely on Foxconn to mass-produce its planned electric truck.
Lordstown has telegraphed for months that it hopes to use its factory in this way in the city of Lordstown, which sits between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. But some analysts have said the company will need far more money, potentially hundreds of millions of dollars, to make its trucks commercially viable.
In August, the company said it was looking to create space to “accommodate additional manufacturing partners” in the 6.2-million-square-foot factory it acquired from General Motors for about $20 million. Lordstown on its website bills the factory as the “electrification epicenter in the heart of America”.
Lordstown said in June that it would produce 1,000 trucks by the end of the year. Then, in August, the company said it expected only “limited production” by the end of September. On Thursday, the company said it would spend the rest of the year and “the first part of 2022” on building the vehicles for “testing, validation, validation and regulatory approval” — in other words, the trucks are not meant to be sold to customers.
The company faces problems apart from its financial challenges. Securities regulators and federal prosecutors are investigating whether Lordstown and its former chief executive Steve Burns exaggerated demand for their trucks in public statements, potentially threatening the company’s financial health and prospects for investors. misled.
Lordstown also faces stiff competition from other start-ups such as Rivian, which started Electric pickup truck production for customers two weeks ago, and from established automakers like Ford Motor and GM, which plan to start selling electric trucks over the next several months.
It should come as no surprise that Lordstown is looking to sell its factory given the Wall Street and real estate background of David Hamamoto, a board member and driving force behind the merger that took the start-up public last year.
Mr. Hamamoto, a former Goldman Sachs executive who formed a de facto state investment firm called Northstar, was one of the founders of the special purpose acquisition company, which merged with Lordstown last October.
That acquisition company, Diamondpeak Holdings, had originally planned to acquire a private company in the real estate industry. The deal with Lordstown began to come together in June 2020 as Mr Hamamoto and his team faced deadlines to complete a deal or risked the prospect of returning funds raised from investors in an initial public offering. Had to put in Acquisition companies like DiamondPeak, which Mr. Hamamoto went public with in early 2019, typically have two years to find a merger partner.
As it happens, takeover companies have been all the rage on Wall Street over the past two years — raising more than $190 billion from investors. But these organizations have come under scrutiny from regulators and prosecutors because the deals they engage in are often structured to favor early investors. In addition, executives involved in acquisition companies and their acquisition targets make audacious claims about their business prospects when they are trying to win over investors.
Lordstown has said that investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors are also focusing on events surrounding the merger with DiamondPeak.
The potential deal with Foxconn comes at a random time for Mr. Hamamoto. The merger agreement barred them from selling their shares in the company until the anniversary of the close of the deal in October 2020. Mr. Hamamoto did not respond to a request for comment.
Still, despite news of the Foxconn deal, Lordstown shares are trading well below the company’s high of $31 a share and $10 a share when DiamondPeak went public.
As part of the agreement, Foxconn agreed to purchase $50 million worth of Lordstown shares at a price of $6.89.
Lordstown Chief Executive Daniel Ninivaggi said in a statement that the partnership will “allow Lordstown Motors to leverage Foxconn’s extensive manufacturing expertise.”
Mr Ninivaggi, who has been on the job for a little over a month, said in an interview on Thursday that he expected the deal to be completed by April 30 and believed it was a “strategic priority” for Foxconn. He described the potential as a “shift in the business model” for Lordstown away from a focus on manufacturing to a focus on design, innovation and sales. Mr. Ninivagi rejected the notion that it is primarily a real estate transaction.
“We don’t see it as a real estate deal. The strategic component was more important to us,” he said. “The key to the success of that plant is to fill it.”
Lordstown mayor, Arno Hill, said he had not been made aware of the Foxconn deal in advance, but would see it as a positive development for a community that lost nearly 1,500 when GM deactivated the factory in 2019. Jobs were lost.
“You have to have someone who is coming in with deep pockets to be able to fund it,” he said. “That would be a good thing for us.”
The acquisition of the Lordstown factory could further Foxconn’s hopes of expanding into auto production from its core business of electronics assembling. The company, which has extensive operations in China, this year announced a deal with another start-up Fisker to produce electric vehicles. In May, Foxconn also announced a partnership with Stelantis, a company formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot of France, to develop “next generation” dashboard and touch-screen displays for cars.
But Foxconn has had an uneven history in the United States. In 2017, the company and President Donald J. Trump announced he would invest $10 billion in a factory in Wisconsin that would employ at least 13,000. But after years of little activity on the ground, Foxconn swiftly withdrew from that plan. This year, the company said it would invest less than $1 billion in a factory that would employ fewer than 2,000 people by 2026.
Lordstown also got an early boost from Mr Trump, who claimed the start-up would help save and create manufacturing jobs in eastern Ohio. During the 2020 presidential campaign, he invited Mr Burns to Washington to demonstrate endurance at an event on the lawn of the White House.
