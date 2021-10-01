Lordstown Motors will work with Foxconn, a contract manufacturer

The company faces problems apart from its financial challenges. Securities regulators and federal prosecutors are investigating whether Lordstown and its former chief executive Steve Burns exaggerated demand for their trucks in public statements, potentially threatening the company’s financial health and prospects for investors. misled.

Lordstown also faces stiff competition from other start-ups such as Rivian, which started Electric pickup truck production for customers two weeks ago, and from established automakers like Ford Motor and GM, which plan to start selling electric trucks over the next several months.

It should come as no surprise that Lordstown is looking to sell its factory given the Wall Street and real estate background of David Hamamoto, a board member and driving force behind the merger that took the start-up public last year.

Mr. Hamamoto, a former Goldman Sachs executive who formed a de facto state investment firm called Northstar, was one of the founders of the special purpose acquisition company, which merged with Lordstown last October.

Updates September 30, 2021 at 9:29 pm ET

That acquisition company, Diamondpeak Holdings, had originally planned to acquire a private company in the real estate industry. The deal with Lordstown began to come together in June 2020 as Mr Hamamoto and his team faced deadlines to complete a deal or risked the prospect of returning funds raised from investors in an initial public offering. Had to put in Acquisition companies like DiamondPeak, which Mr. Hamamoto went public with in early 2019, typically have two years to find a merger partner.

As it happens, takeover companies have been all the rage on Wall Street over the past two years — raising more than $190 billion from investors. But these organizations have come under scrutiny from regulators and prosecutors because the deals they engage in are often structured to favor early investors. In addition, executives involved in acquisition companies and their acquisition targets make audacious claims about their business prospects when they are trying to win over investors.

Lordstown has said that investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors are also focusing on events surrounding the merger with DiamondPeak.