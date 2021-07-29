‘Lorelei’ Review: A Rural Melodrama, Lost at Sea

In one of the most whimsical sequences of the melodrama “Lorelei”, the film’s protagonist, Wayland (Pablo Schreiber), dreams of his lover, Dolores (Jena Malone), on the beach. She beckons like a mermaid, beautiful until he gets closer. Then Dolores screams, turning into a monster. The image presents a clumsy metaphor and indicates the lack of imagination that hinders the literal drama.

At the start of the film, Wayland has just come out of a 15-year prison sentence. He returns home to rural Oregon, a world of dirty dive bars and biker gangs. This is also where Wayland met her first love, Dolores, who is now a single mother of three, without enough money and not enough social support.