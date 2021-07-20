People

Loren Gray Biology 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Equity, Boyfriend

Loren Gray is a singer And Social star Who was her first famous Loren Gray TikTok account, Accumulated 44 million fans..She also Actress, model, dancer. To March 2018, she is Virgin Records She released her first single “My story” The second half of the year.She is also her own host Snapchat Performance Glow up.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Loren Gray Beech
nickname Lauren
Known name Loren Gray
Birthday April 19, 2002
age 19 years (as of 2020)
place of origin Pottstown, Pennsylvania
Birthplace Pottstown, Pennsylvania
Current place of residence Pottstown, Pennsylvania
Country of Citizenship American
Profession Youtube | Ticktaku
Marriage status Unmarried
Boyfriend / Affair Ian Jeffrey
religion Christian
Zodiac Aries
Eating habits vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Homeschooling
College / university not going
Educational background NA
Ethnicity Christian
Father’s name Really lorensdad
Mother’s name Lorabuna
Brother’s name No siblings
Sister name Jordan (sister)
Spouse / husband’s name not applicable
Child (child) name not applicable
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

To 2017, Loren Gray Appeared in an English pop singer HRVY Music video “personal”..

Make cash from streaming live

To March 2018, Loren Gray Sign a record contract with Virgin Records Before releasing her debut single “My story” In August she says, it’s based on friends “I kept falling in love with the wrong people.” In November 2018, she released her second single. “Kick you out”,with her Ido Zmishlany, Billboard explained: “True highs and lows born of being in love”.. Her third single, “Queen”, With the national anthem that gives you the power you made Captain cut, Released in December 2018. The video of the song released the following month 15 million views As of August 2020..

Music video

Year song Artist director
2017 “personal” Harvey Evanna Lynch
2019 “Million Ways” Harvey Kenny Wormald
2020 “the man” Taylor Swift Taylor Swift
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth $ 300,000 (approx.)
Monthly salary / income $ 42000 per event
Home address Pottstown, Pennsylvania

favorite:-

Favorite food pizza
Favorite actor David henrie
Favorite actress Kendall Vertes
Favorite color white
Favorite hobby Play soccer and make Tiktok videos
Favorite cricket player AB De Velliers
Favorite destination Rome, New York, Paris, London
Favorite singer Bruno Mars
Favorite movie catch
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color blonde
Eye color Blue
height Feet – 5 feet 8 inches
Meters – 1.72 m
Centimeter – 172 cm
weight Kilogram – 74 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 34 inches
Waist size – 25 inches
Hip size – 35 inches
Figure measurement – ​​34-25-35
Shoe size – 7 US

Make Money From Streaming Live

