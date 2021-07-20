Loren Gray Biology 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Equity, Boyfriend

Loren Gray is a singer And Social star Who was her first famous Loren Gray TikTok account, Accumulated 44 million fans..She also Actress, model, dancer. To March 2018, she is Virgin Records She released her first single “My story” The second half of the year.She is also her own host Snapchat Performance Glow up.

Loren Gray Age, Height, Wiki 2020, Boyfriend

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Loren Gray Beech nickname Lauren Known name Loren Gray Birthday April 19, 2002 age 19 years (as of 2020) place of origin Pottstown, Pennsylvania Birthplace Pottstown, Pennsylvania Current place of residence Pottstown, Pennsylvania Country of Citizenship American Profession Youtube | Ticktaku Marriage status Unmarried Boyfriend / Affair Ian Jeffrey religion Christian Zodiac Aries Eating habits vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Homeschooling College / university not going Educational background NA Ethnicity Christian Father’s name Really lorensdad Mother’s name Lorabuna Brother’s name No siblings Sister name Jordan (sister) Spouse / husband’s name not applicable Child (child) name not applicable

Loren Gray Age, Height, Wiki 2020, BF

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

To 2017, Loren Gray Appeared in an English pop singer HRVY Music video “personal”..

To March 2018, Loren Gray Sign a record contract with Virgin Records Before releasing her debut single “My story” In August she says, it’s based on friends “I kept falling in love with the wrong people.” In November 2018, she released her second single. “Kick you out”,with her Ido Zmishlany, Billboard explained: “True highs and lows born of being in love”.. Her third single, “Queen”, With the national anthem that gives you the power you made Captain cut, Released in December 2018. The video of the song released the following month 15 million views As of August 2020..

Music video

Year song Artist director 2017 “personal” Harvey Evanna Lynch 2019 “Million Ways” Harvey Kenny Wormald 2020 “the man” Taylor Swift Taylor Swift

Loren Gray Age, Height, Wiki 2020, Bio

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth $ 300,000 (approx.) Monthly salary / income $ 42000 per event Home address Pottstown, Pennsylvania

favorite:-

Favorite food pizza Favorite actor David henrie Favorite actress Kendall Vertes Favorite color white Favorite hobby Play soccer and make Tiktok videos Favorite cricket player AB De Velliers Favorite destination Rome, New York, Paris, London Favorite singer Bruno Mars Favorite movie catch

Loren Gray Age, Height, Wiki 2020, Photograph

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color blonde Eye color Blue height Feet – 5 feet 8 inches Meters – 1.72 m Centimeter – 172 cm weight Kilogram – 74 Kg Figure measurement Size – 34 inches Waist size – 25 inches Hip size – 35 inches Figure measurement – ​​34-25-35 Shoe size – 7 US

