Loretta Lynch to be part of NFL's defense team in Brian Flores lawsuit

26 seconds ago
The NFL has retained former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and lawyer Brad S. Carp to defend against allegations by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Gadget Clock Digital confirmed Wednesday.

Lynch, who has served under President Obama’s administration, is a partner of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison. Chairman of the carp firm. Bloomberg first announced the NFL’s decision to hire Lynch and Carp. The NFL later confirmed the decision.

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch awaits her comment on Veterans Appreciation Day at the Justice Department in Washington on November 2, 2016.

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch awaits her comment on November 2, 2016 at the Veterans Appreciation Day in Washington, DC.
(Reuters / Gary Cameron)

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the three teams earlier this month, alleging racial discrimination in her interviews and recruitment processes, and claiming that Dolphin team owner Stephen Ross tried to pay her to lose the game.

In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that the New York Giants told third parties that they were hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Double as their next head coach. Flores hinted at exchanging a text message with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who thought he was texting Double, not Flores, about getting the job. Flores was actually still in the interview.

In the lawsuit, Flores further alleges that Dolphin owner Stephen Ross told him he would be paid $ 100,000 for each loss in his first season to tank the team and pick a higher draft. Flores further complained that Ross pressured him to hire a top unnamed quarterback to join the team. When he refused, Flores said he was cast as an “angry black man” who was difficult to work with.

Dolphin owner Stephen Ross if Brian Flores’ tanking claim proves true

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches the Hard Rock Stadium at the Miami Gardens in Fla. On November 7, 2021 against the Houston Texans.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches the Hard Rock Stadium at the Miami Gardens in Fla. On November 7, 2021 against the Houston Texans.
(Michael Reeves / Getty Images)

He said the alleged incident with the dolphins had deposed him.

Flores further complained that he was not given a fair shot in an interview for the Denver Broncos head coaching position in 2019 before finally being appointed as Dolphin’s head coach. He said John Leway, an executive at the Broncos front office, was scattered for an interview and showed a hangover.

The Giants, the Dolphins, the Broncos and the NFL all deny Flores’ claims.

A statement from the Giants said, “We are pleased and confident that Brian Double’s appointment has resulted in a successful process.” “We interviewed candidates from an impressive and diverse group. The truth of the matter is that Brian Flores was in the conversation for eleven hours to be our head coach. . “

The Dolphins issued a statement saying, “We strongly reject any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. It is wrong to act in a way that is inconsistent with the integrity of the game. We will be. . “

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during a practice match against the New York Jets at the Miami Gardens, Fla., On Sunday, November 3, 2019. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. 7 talking to Ross

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during a practice match against the New York Jets at the Miami Gardens, Fla., On Sunday, November 3, 2019. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. 7 talking to Ross
(AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee, file)

The Broncos called Flores’ allegations “clearly false.”

