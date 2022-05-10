Lori Lightfoot warns the LGBTQ+ community, ‘The Supreme Court is coming for us next’



Chicago Democrat Lesbian Mayor Laurie Lightfoot took to Twitter on Monday to warn others in the LGBTQ + community that the main precedent for abortion was Rowe v. Wade (Rowe v. 1973).

Lightfoot wrote on Twitter, “To my friends in the LGBTQ + community – the Supreme Court is coming for us.” “This moment must be a call to arms. We will not surrender our rights without a fight – a fight for victory!”

Lightfoot announced early Monday an initiative to make Chicago an “island of reproductive freedom” and a “safe haven” for abortion in the Midwest. Her “Justice for All Pledge” has donated $ 500,000 to her city for access to abortion, including transportation and accommodation for women from outside the state.

Chief Justice John Roberts Sure Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in the Dobs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case last week is genuine – although the draft is dated February, and does not represent the court’s current or final opinion. In the draft, Alito hits Rowe v. Wade, which hits state law across the country and allows states to make their own laws on abortion again.

Other Democrats have also predicted that Rowe v. Wade’s reversal could overturn Overfell vs. Hodges (2015), a case in which the Supreme Court codified same-sex marriage.

President Biden on Tuesday claimed that the “underlying basis” of the leaked draft Dobbs opinion “basically refers to all decisions related to your personal life – who you marry, whether you decide to have a child or not, whether you can have an abortion.” , A range of other decisions “would be fair play for legislation because Rowe has ensured the right to privacy, including abortion.

He asked, “Does this mean that in Florida they can decide that they are going to pass a law that says same-sex marriage is not allowed, it is against Florida law?”

On Wednesday, the president again suggested that the Dobbs opinion would affect the LGBT community.

He cites Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), where the court guarantees the right to contraception in marriage under threat. In a comment on Wednesday, he asked, “What if you have – a state changes the law to say that children with LGBTQ cannot be in the classroom with other children? Is this – the way the decision is written?” “

Some have even mentioned Loving vs. Virginia (1967), where the court lifted the ban on interracial marriage.

Yet Alito’s draft opinion clearly states that it will not affect Griswold or Obergfel or Loving. Alito notes that Rowe quoted Griswold, and Rowe’s supporters quoted Obergfel as defending the abortion case.

“In that case Rowe and [the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey] Dependence is something that both of these decisions acknowledge: abortion calls those decisions ‘potential lives’ and in this case destroys the law that treats them as ‘unborn human lives’, “Alito writes.

“No other decision quoted by Rowe and Casey involved critical ethical questions raised by abortion,” the trial added. “They do not support the right to abortion, and by the same token, our conclusion that the Constitution does not grant such rights does not in any way weaken them.”

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal also noted that there is widespread consensus among Americans about the moral acceptability of birth control (92% according to Gallup), black-and-white marriage (94% according to Gallup), and even legal status. Gay marriage (70% according to Gallup). Americans, meanwhile, are divided on abortion – some favor a complete ban on the practice, others support it in every situation, and in most cases support it, but not all.