Lori Vallow Daybell: Idaho sheriff releases new mugshot of ‘doomsday cult’ mom after months in mental hospital



Idaho authorities on Thursday released a new photo of Lori Valo Debel, a so-called “Doomsday” cult mother and child murder suspect, who returned to Madison County Jail after spending several months in hospital with mental health treatment to prepare her for trial.

Valo and her husband, Chad Debel, have been charged with murder and other offenses for killing multiple family members, including her two children.

Investigators have found the remains of her missing children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Valo and 17-year-old Tiley Ryan, who were buried at Idaho’s Debel Farm in 2021 after the couple moved to Hawaii.

The so-called ‘cult mom’ Lori Valo is mentally fit to stand trial, an Idaho judge has said

Also deceased are Debel’s ex-wife, Tammy Debel, who died just two weeks before the couple’s wedding, and Valo’s ex-husband, Charles Valo, who died in 2019 at the hands of his brother Alex Cox. He died in 2019.

An Idaho judge said Wednesday that Valo had finally been able to face trial after spending several months in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

She arrived in Madison County on Thursday, where she posed for a new booking photo with sunken eyes and straight blonde hair.

The trial in the Lori Valo murder case has been postponed because the court has said it has “no qualifications”.

Police in Kauai, Hawaii, arrested him on an Idaho warrant on February 20, 2020 for failing to comply with a court order claiming the whereabouts of his children, who have been missing since September 23, 2019. By March 5 of that year, he had been sent back to the mainland United States to face trial.

The photo shows Hawaii police handcuffing him after his arrest. At the time, she was wearing a dark cowie hoodie, black yoga pants and red tortoise glasses. Within days, police brought him to Hawaii Airport to be extradited to Idaho.

Laurie Valo, Chad Debel ‘Doomsday’ Murder: Timeline

Then, in June 2020, investigators uncovered the remains of her children, and prosecutors filed new charges against Valo and her husband for conspiring to hide or destroy their bodies.

According to the divorce documents filed by Charles Valo before his death, Valo believed that he was “a God appointed to do the work of 144,000 people at the second coming of Christ in July 2020”. Debbie Mormon has written several apocalyptic novels based on theology. Both were involved in a group that preached preparation for the end times of the Bible.

