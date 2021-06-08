Lorraine Kelly coos over adorable throwback clip with daughter Rosie

She’s spent the 12 months having fun with some high quality time with her daughter after Rosie flew again from Singapore through the pandemic.

And Lorraine Kelly gave her mini-me a loving shout out on Tuesday’s episode of her eponymous ITV present.

To mark Rosie’s twenty seventh birthday, the 61-year-old presenter performed an adorable video from 1994 when she first introduced her into the GMTV studios as a child.

Method again when: Lorraine Kelly shared an adorable throwback clip with daughter Rosie from 1994 as she marked her mini-me’s twenty seventh birthday on Tuesday

Watching the clip again, Lorraine cooed: ‘Do you keep in mind per week or two after she was born we introduced her into GMTV, have a look at her!

‘Oh she’s not blissful. She appears like her daddy there. Take a look at us!’

Rosie, who had been working in Singapore for 4 years, moved again dwelling with mother and father Lorraine and Steve in Might final 12 months as a result of pandemic.

Exhibiting how far issues have come with the Covid disaster since Rosie returned dwelling, Lorraine revealed her daughter is now subsequent in line to get the vaccine, asserting: ‘Rosie obtained a textual content yesterday and he or she was proper on it which is great. She’s getting it tomorrow.’

Final month, it was revealed Rosie is following her in mom’s showbiz footsteps by launching a brand new podcast collectively interviewing celeb friends.

Making her TV studio debut, as she accompanied her mom on This Morning alongside hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to debate their new enterprise.

Holly requested the pair how they chose their well-known friends for the present, which discusses what stars can be doing if their life took a distinct path.

And Rosie playfully quipped: ‘It was those who we each preferred and wished to talk to. I simply wished an excuse to speak to Craig David.

TV presenter Lorraine and her mini-me stated engaged on the present has been ‘a pleasure’.

The duo began the What If? podcast in April , and have chatted to stars reminiscent of Gok Wan and Michelle Visage up to now.

Holly requested them how doing the podcast is, and whether or not it was ‘bizarre’ for Lorraine to have her daughter ‘all grown up and dealing with’ her.

Rosie stated: ‘We talked about doing a podcast collectively and it is simply taken some time to determine what we might do.’