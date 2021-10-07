Los Angeles adopts COVID vaccine mandate for indoor venues
Los Angeles will require most people to provide proof of full coronavirus vaccination to enter a range of indoor businesses, including restaurants, gyms, museums, movie theaters and salons, in one of the nation’s strictest vaccine regulations.
The new law, which was approved by the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday, would allow people with medical conditions that don’t allow them to be vaccinated, or who have a sincere religious objection, to have proof of a negative coronavirus test instead. to show up. within the last 72 hours.
It will take effect on November 4, which city officials have said should give the city and businesses enough time to figure out how the rule should be implemented.
Some council members have expressed concerns that businesses will be unfairly burdened with the requirement, and that city law is inconsistent with Los Angeles County rules that apply to neighboring communities and require masks to be worn indoors, but No proof of vaccination.
Still, city leaders said in a lengthy discussion of the measure last week that they wanted to move forward immediately.
“We cannot let the ideal become the enemy of the good,” Council member Kevin de Leon said at the last meeting.
An increasing number of bars and restaurants are already checking the status of vaccinations. And mounting evidence suggests that employer vaccination mandates have been effective in increasing vaccination rates.
In California, requiring health care workers to be vaccinated has helped raise vaccination rates in major health systems to 90 percent or more. Major corporations have said their requirements have resulted in increased vaccination rates.
Enforcing rules that require people to prove their vaccination status has been complicated. There are several competing electronic “vaccine passports” available, but some require paper verification.
In August, New York became the first city in the country to require proof that workers and customers at indoor sites for food, physical fitness, and entertainment had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Shortly after, some cities and counties in California followed suit, including San Francisco. The addition of Los Angeles — by far the largest city in the state, with 4 million people — changes the balance significantly.
California’s elected leaders – particularly Governor Gavin Newsom – have highlighted pandemic restrictions across the state to draw a contrast with other states, where rules are more lax and cases of unvaccinated people strain hospitals. California has one of the lowest number of cases in the country, and 70 percent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Last week, Mr Newsom announced the country’s first requirement that schoolchildren be vaccinated, starting as early as next fall.
