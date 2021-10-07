Los Angeles adopts COVID vaccine mandate for indoor venues

Los Angeles will require most people to provide proof of full coronavirus vaccination to enter a range of indoor businesses, including restaurants, gyms, museums, movie theaters and salons, in one of the nation’s strictest vaccine regulations.

The new law, which was approved by the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday, would allow people with medical conditions that don’t allow them to be vaccinated, or who have a sincere religious objection, to have proof of a negative coronavirus test instead. to show up. within the last 72 hours.

It will take effect on November 4, which city officials have said should give the city and businesses enough time to figure out how the rule should be implemented.

Some council members have expressed concerns that businesses will be unfairly burdened with the requirement, and that city law is inconsistent with Los Angeles County rules that apply to neighboring communities and require masks to be worn indoors, but No proof of vaccination.