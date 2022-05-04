Los Angeles armed suspects scramble for cover after employee whips out his own gun



Authorities are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at a smoke store in Los Angeles that killed one security guard and four others in a gunfight, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office said a gunfight broke out at the Smoke Shop in Compton just before 6 p.m. Four men enter the store and aim a handgun at an employee behind the counter.

According to security footage released by authorities on Wednesday, an employee was seen wearing a ballistic vest with the word “security” written on it. A suspect is seen pointing a gun at him.

The employee pulled out a gun and a gun battle ensued. The suspects tripped on each other when they tried to flee and fired a few rounds at the store employee.

He was shot in the neck and face but was later released from the hospital.

Half an hour after the gunfight, deputies responded to Martin Luther King Hospital for gunshot wounds. Investigators say one of the four suspects injured in the smoke shop was the victim.

The sheriff’s office told Gadget Clock that the suspect later died. The next day, April 4, a second suspect was arrested.

Cahill Lundy, 23, and Keith Rachel, 21, have been identified as two other participants in the robbery and are wanted for murder, authorities said.