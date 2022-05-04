Los Angeles: At least 1 police officer injured during clash with abortion rights protesters



An abortion rights protest in downtown Los Angeles turned into a clash with law enforcement when officers called for a crowd to disperse, leaving at least one officer injured.

Photos and videos online show officers mostly watching the crowd, with more than 250 people flooding the streets and blocking traffic from a peaceful gathering of about 30 people outside the Federal Courthouse building. But then some protesters started throwing objects at the officers.

A citywide strategic alert has been issued, LA police say.

“We tried to order the group to communicate, clean up and disperse, but then the mob started throwing stones and bottles at the officers,” said Michelle Moore, head of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Moore said at least one officer was injured.

Some videos show that officers are pushing the protesters behind.

Protests in major cities across the country, led by protesters in Washington, D.C., who gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court building on Monday evening, were initially leaked following a draft opinion that could overturn Court Rowe v. Wade. Public

We allow a group of 250 people to walk from the Federal Building (Broadway / 1st) to Pursing Square. The route will be from sb Broadway to e / b 5th Street to Pursing Square. Convenient motor and central unit. Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/I65jYtBe3G – Chief Michelle Moore (LAPDChiefMoore) May 4, 2022

In LA, the crowd is heard to say, “No more shame, no more silence. Forced motherhood is fascist violence.”

California aboriginal protesters are taking to the streets despite California officials already vowing to codify abortion rights at the state level.

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement calling the possible decision a “terrible attack on women’s rights.”

“This draft opinion is a terrible attack on the rights of women across the country and if it stands, it will destroy lives and endanger countless women,” she said on Monday. “This will be the end of the fundamental constitutional rights that American women have had for almost 50 years.”

The court “does not value women’s rights,” Newsom added, pledging to protect abortion rights for California citizens.

“We have a Supreme Court that does not value the rights of women, and a political minority who will not stop at taking away these rights,” she said. “It will not stop with the right to choice and privacy. They are slowing progress, and depriving citizens of the protection and rights that so many have fought for the last half-century.”

“We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not remain silent,” Newsom said.

“We can’t trust SCOTUS to protect abortion rights, so we will do it ourselves,” he later tweeted. “Women will be safe here.”

New: We are proposing an amendment to the California Constitution to include the right to vote. We can’t trust SCOTUS to protect abortion rights, so we will do it ourselves. Women will be safe here. https://t.co/WTUpfymLS0 – Gavin Newsom (GavinNews) May 3, 2022

The Supreme Court has not yet confirmed or denied the validity of the draft.

Tyler O’Neill and Lauren Taylor of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.