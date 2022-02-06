Los Angeles Black Dahlia Murder mystery which is unsolved since 1947

The brutal murder of Elizabeth Short in the year 1947 in Los Angeles, USA, was known from the ‘Black Righteous Murder’ case. After some time many books have also been written on this murder case.

Many types of murder cases come to the fore in the country and the world, but there are some cases which remain unsolved for years. Such is the case of America which black dahlia murder is known as. This massacre, which took place in Los Angeles, USA in the year 1947, had stirred the whole of America. This murder case of Los Angeles remains unsolved till date.

Elizabeth Short, a resident of Boston, USA, was known by the name Black Dahila. On 9 January 1947, Elizabeth Short suddenly went missing. Information about the incident came when a woman went out for a walk with her child on 15 January 1947. For the first time, the same woman had seen a half-corpse cut from the waist. In this ruthless murder, the killer had cut the body’s mouth and ears.

Seeing the dead body lying at some distance from the pavement, the woman first thought that maybe there was an effigy, but after going closer, it was found that there were many deep wound marks on the dead body. The strange thing about this murder was that there were no blood stains anywhere around the scene. In such a situation, one thing was clear that such a ruthless murder was carried out somewhere far away from the scene.

Although it has been generally seen that people avoid joining or testifying in the murder case, but in the case of Black Dahila Murder, the case was opposite. The Black Dahila case was so complicated that the FBI, along with the Los Angeles Police, organized camps at several possible locations to track down the murderer.

In the initial investigation of this case, 60 people confessed to the crime but the investigating agency found that all of them had nothing to do with the case, so they were let off. More than 500 people were talked to in the interrogation in the murder case that remained unsolved for many years, but there were many people who were not even born at that time. After some time, the case of misleading the police and the investigating agency was also started against such people.

Even after so many years, this murder case remains unsolved. This murder case in America was one of the most brutal and unsolved crimes, as the murderer is yet to be found.